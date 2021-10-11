Where to Watch DC’s Animated ‘Injustice’ Movie

The highly anticipated animated adaptation of the popular gaming franchise, Injustice, and comic book series is here…and boy do I have some thoughts. I want to kick this off by saying I am a big fan of Injustice. 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us was one of the first games that truly kicked off my love of gaming and NetherRealm. With the approach of the second game in 2017, I read the entire Tom Taylor comic adaptation and again absolutely adored it. It’s a brutal yet emotionally engaging DC story that has some of my favourite moments with some of DC’s biggest characters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO