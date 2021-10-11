CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch DC’s Animated ‘Injustice’ Movie

By Abby Monteil
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour favorite DC heroes and villains are back for a new animated adventure in the upcoming film Injustice. Based on the video game Injustice: Gods Among Us and the graphic novel Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One, the film takes place in a world where the Joker (Kevin Pollak) has tricked Superman (Justin Hartley) into killing Lois Lane (Laura Bailey). As a result, the world has been plunged into chaos, and Superman embarks on a dangerous quest to control it as a result. It’s up to Batman (Anson Mount) to assemble a team of heroes to stop the caped hero and save the world.

