CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

ColorOS 12 hands-on: OPPO’s take on Android 12

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of the year again. The latest version of Android, Android 12, is out. Even though Google is yet to update its Pixel smartphones to Android 12, OEMs have started getting on board and releasing their own flavors of the new Android. OPPO just released its Android 12 based ColorOS 12 today. While there are not many visual changes as one would have thought there would be — simply because the new software is based on Android 12, and Android 12 has brought a major redesign to stock Android UI — OPPO says its operating system has “matured enough” and the company continues to build it on top of the legacy ColorOS 11 left.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OPPO promises up to 3 Android updates and 4 years of security updates

OPPO unveiled ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China last month. A few hours earlier, the company confirmed that there will be a global launch event for the latest version of its software on October 11. At the same, the company also disclosed its new software update policy. Last...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

ColorOS 12 Public Beta goes live for OPPO Find X3, OnePlus 9 series

Last month, OPPO unveiled ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China. According to the update schedule shared by the company, the flagship OPPO Find X3 series and the OnePlus 9 series, which were part of the ‘Early Access’ program are supposed to receive public beta builds in October. As we have now entered the said month, the firm has already opened as well as closed registrations for the first batch in China.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Android Phone#Google Android#Pixel#Android Ui#Settings
gizmochina.com

ColorOS 12 global launch event date confirmed

OPPO announced the ColorOS 12 in September in China. Now, the international wing of the brand has confirmed that it will be holding the ColorOS 12 launch event for global markets at 9 AM GMT on Oct. 11. OnePlus and OPPO phones will drop OxygenOS and ColorOS for a unified...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

OPPO ColorOS 12 beta comes with new software update promises

The Android landscape has definitely changed significantly in the past few years. Huawei is no longer n the Top Five, and the likes of Xiaomi and OPPO have risen through the ranks more than ever before. Software updates have also become an important bullet point for manufacturers who are now racing to prove they’re part of that growing trend. In light of that, OPPO is one of the first to announce the global version of its upcoming ColorOS 12 and is making a stronger public commitment to supporting its myriad phones.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Android 12 review: it’s mostly about the looks

The most exciting thing about a big Android update is getting to try all of the new show-stopping features that’ll change the way you’ll use your phone. Android 12, which releases in a few weeks on Pixel phones (3 and up) and just a select few other devices later this year, is interesting because, well, it doesn’t have a bunch of those.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Oppo to reveal ColorOS 12 on 11 October, rolling out to 110 phone models

(Pocket-lint) - With Android 12 being pushed out to Pixel smartphones over the next few weeks, it's no surprise that third party Android manufacturers are now keen to show off what they've been working on for the new operating system. OnePlus has already announced some of the changes coming to...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Tom's Guide

Lenovo Android gaming handheld could take on Switch and Steam Deck

Lenovo already makes gaming phones so powerful that it requires a built-in fan, so the idea of a dedicated Android gaming device isn't so far-fetched. Well, it looks as if Lenovo has — or did have — plans for a gaming handheld, one that's looking to take on the Nintendo Switch OLED. As first found by Liliputing's Brad Linder (h/t Gizmodo), the Lenovo Legion Play was meant to be announced earlier this year at Mobile World Congress 2021. How does Linder know that? Well, after looking at the source code for Lenovo's German and Japanese sites, he found a product description, as well as a few images.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

The return of Android's dessert names: Android 12 is 'Snow Cone'

After a two-year hiatus, Android's creative and sweet dessert names are seemingly back for good. Dave Burke, Google's vice president of engineering for Android, has just confirmed on Twitter that Android 12 carries wait for it... the Snow Cone name. Yep, Android 12 Snow Cone it is! This is as official as it gets, because it's coming straight from one of Android's head honchos. It's subjectively a welcome reversal to Google's naming policies, as it adds some flavor and recognizability to an otherwise forgettable name.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

The new OPPO A54s seems to be an upgrade for the OPPO A54

OPPO has always been known as a fast pace smartphone manufacturer and the company will be launching a few new devices each year. Today, a render leak from Gizpie shows us the upcoming OPPO A54s is quite a similar resemblance to the OPPO A16. The OPPO A54s is assumed to...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Xiaomi Pad 5, hands on: A high-quality, long-lasting 11-inch Android tablet

When Xiaomi launched its 11T smartphone range, including the impressive 11T Pro, the company also released its latest tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 5. For £369, this device packs a real punch. It has an 11-inch screen, a quad speaker array, a fast Snapdragon 860 chipset, and an 8,720mAh battery that Xiaomi says will provide more than 5 days of music playback, more than 16 hours of video playback and more than 10 hours of gaming.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

A Handful of Games Now Support Android 12’s Game Mode API

In addition to several new additions coming to Android 12, Google is also revamping the gaming experience with the new update. Known as Game Dashboard, this feature is based on the platform’s new Game Mode API. XDA now reports that the first few games with support for this API are now rolling out.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

From the Editor's Desk: Is Android 12 done or not?

Android 12 — or "Snow Cone" if you prefer — officially launched October 4. But good luck finding an official update on any existing phones, outside of public beta builds for Samsung and OnePlus devices. So instead, Google's official announcement of Android 12's release to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) states:
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking forward to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

OxygenOS 12.0 hands-on: A big drop of ColorOS [Video]

Back when Android 11 launched for OnePlus devices we thought that fans would be annoyed. Well, expect that frustration to evolve into outright fury with OxygenOS 12.0. So for those out of the loop – which likely won’t include many diehard OnePlus fans – OxygenOS is set to be merged with Oppo’s ColorOS. Android 12 is the first major release since confirmation of this merger came from OnePlus directly.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Oppo reveals global rollout schedule for ColorOS 12 beta, starts with Find X3 Pro today

Unlike the Chinese version of the software, ColorOS 12 is based on the stable Android 12 and Oppo promised to deliver it to 52 of its devices by the end of 2022. The company even shared a roadmap on when to expect ColorOS 12 for your Oppo handset. Note that the timeline shown below is for the beta version, the timing of the stable update isn't known yet.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Massive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak reveals everything

Google is all set to announce the Pixel 6 series on October 19. Not that we haven’t seen anything leak about the Pixel 6 series — everything including the smartphone’s camera specs, benchmark, 4+4+2 CPU configuration, variable refresh rate, colors, European pricing and release date, and even the fabric cases have surfaced one way or the other. Just a few days ago, official press renders of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leaked. And now, the official Google website, or the marketing website/banner, for the Pixel 6 series has leaked.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy