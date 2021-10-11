ColorOS 12 hands-on: OPPO’s take on Android 12
It’s that time of the year again. The latest version of Android, Android 12, is out. Even though Google is yet to update its Pixel smartphones to Android 12, OEMs have started getting on board and releasing their own flavors of the new Android. OPPO just released its Android 12 based ColorOS 12 today. While there are not many visual changes as one would have thought there would be — simply because the new software is based on Android 12, and Android 12 has brought a major redesign to stock Android UI — OPPO says its operating system has “matured enough” and the company continues to build it on top of the legacy ColorOS 11 left.pocketnow.com
