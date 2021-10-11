Stainless Steel Market is anticipated to reach US$ 193.97 Bn by the end of 2031 - Future Market Insights

An awning fabric is a type of supplemental cover or roof that helps to control intense sun exposure and heat that occurs both indoors as well as outdoors. The use of awning saves energy and can reduce temperatures by 8-15 degrees. It can also reduce air conditioning costs up to 25%. Awning fabrics come in all sizes, shapes, and materials. There are numerous materials are being used in awning fabrics such as vinyl, acrylic, polyester vinyl composite, metal, and other natural materials. Furthermore, it is extensively used by residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

