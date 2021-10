The global printing industry has experienced robust technological advancements over the past few decades. This has introduced a set of new and digital printers which will enable the high quality, enhanced sharpness, and color intensity. Introduction to laser printer has enabled the bigger printing offsets with higher accuracy, which will drive the global laser printers market. However, higher capital expenditure and significant post-purchase maintenance might stagnate the demand for laser printers. On the other hand, the ability to be used in larger projects or commercial printing will further generate lucrative opportunities over the forecasted period.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO