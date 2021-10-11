CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phosphates Market will generate revenue, surpassing US$ 16.1 Bn in 2021 - Future Market Insights

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global phosphates market has witnessed steady demand from numerous end use industries including agrichemicals, animal feed, cleansers and detergents, food and beverages, water treatment and more. According to the latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market of phosphates is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of 2.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

www.lasvegasherald.com

