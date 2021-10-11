CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Food Extrusion Market : Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and Driving Factors

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

According to the report "Food Extrusion Market by Extruder (Single Screw, Twin Screw, and Contra Twin Screw), Process (Cold and Hot), Product Type (Savory Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Bread, Flours & Starches, and Textured Protein), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be valued at USD 73.1 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 99.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The food extrusion market in the food industry has been growing in accordance with the processed food industry. The effect of busy lifestyles in developing economies has driven the market for processed food; hence, there is a rise in demand for extruded product types. In developing countries, the food extrusion market is also evolving in response to the rapidly increasing demand for convenience product type options.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Underwater Hotels Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Water Discus Hotel, Hydropolis, The Manta Resort

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Underwater Hotels Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Underwater Hotels market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Underwear Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Victoria's Secret, Aimer, Chromat

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Smart Underwear Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smart Underwear market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ready Wear Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | COACH, CHANEL, Prada

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Ready Wear Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Ready Wear market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Wellness Tonics Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Aotea, Hiran Agroceuticals, TonicSea

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Wellness Tonics Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Wellness Tonics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Extrusion#Snack Foods#Market Research#Food Industry#Contra Twin Screw#Breakfast Cereals#Bread Flours Starches#Textured Protein#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr
Las Vegas Herald

Electronic Design Automation Tools Market is Booming Worldwide with Altium Limited, Ansys, Cadence Design Systems

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Insights to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Electronic Design Automation Tools market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Ready Eat Foods Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | Nestle, Unilever, Kraft Heinz

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Ready Eat Foods Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Ready Eat Foods market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Education HR Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Infinite Campus, Frontline Technologies, Jenzabar

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Education HR Software Market Insights to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Education HR Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Soluble Dietary Fiber Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cargill, Ingredion, Roquette Frères

Latest released the research study on Global Soluble Dietary Fiber Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Soluble Dietary Fiber Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Soluble Dietary Fiber. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cargill Inc. (United States), Du Pont De Nemours Inc. (United States), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), Ingredion Inc. (United States), Roquette Frères S.A. (France), Sensus B.V. (Netherlands), Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Tate And Lyle PLC (United Kingdom) and Nexira SAS (France).
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Las Vegas Herald

Plant Factory Grow Lights Market is Going to Boom | General Electric, Hydrofarm, Grow Ray Technologies

Latest released the research study on Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Plant Factory Grow Lights Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Plant Factory Grow Lights. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Philips (Netherlands), Parus (China), Advanced lighting Technologies (United States), General Electric (United States), Hydrofarm (United States), Iwasaki Electric (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Mecha Tronix (Taiwan), Grow Ray Technologies (United States) and Phlizon (China).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Managed Equipment Sevices Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Siemens, Philips, Varian

Latest released the research study on Global Managed Equipment Sevices Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Managed Equipment Sevices Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Managed Equipment Sevices. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Siemens (Germany), Philips (Netherlands), General Electric (United States), Toshiba (Japan), Varian (United States), Althea (United Kingdom), Stryker Corporation (United States), Cardiac Services Inc (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan) and Asteral Ltd (India).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ayurvedic Medicine Market is Booming Worldwide with Maharishi Ayurveda, Dabur, Planet Ayurveda

Global Ayurvedic Medicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Ayurvedic Medicine Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Ayurvedic Medicine Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Maharishi Ayurveda, Dabur, The Himalaya Drug Company, Herbal Hills, BioBaxy Technologies, Planet Ayurveda & Arvincare.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Instant Chocolate Pie Market to See Major Growth by 2027 |Orion, Fujian Dali Group, Nissin Food Group

The Latest released survey report on Global Instant Chocolate Pie Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Instant Chocolate Pie manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of The Kraft Heinz Company, Orion Corporation, Fujian Dali Group, Nissin Food Group, LOTTE, Panpanfood & Sanhuifoods.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Awnings Fabric Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Twitchell, Herculite, Cooley, Para

An awning fabric is a type of supplemental cover or roof that helps to control intense sun exposure and heat that occurs both indoors as well as outdoors. The use of awning saves energy and can reduce temperatures by 8-15 degrees. It can also reduce air conditioning costs up to 25%. Awning fabrics come in all sizes, shapes, and materials. There are numerous materials are being used in awning fabrics such as vinyl, acrylic, polyester vinyl composite, metal, and other natural materials. Furthermore, it is extensively used by residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Telepsychiatry Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants FasPsych, Genoa, Encounter Telehealth

Global Telepsychiatry Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Telepsychiatry Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are InSight Telepsychiatry, American Telepsychiatrists, Iris Telehealth, JSA Health, Advanced Telemed Services, FasPsych, Genoa, Encounter Telehealth, Arcadian Telepsychiatry & InnovaTel.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Kids Tablet Market Is Booming Worldwide with Amazon, Samsung, Mattel

The latest study released on the Global Kids Tablet Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Kids Tablet market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Laser Printer Market Is Booming Worldwide with Canon, Brother, Lexmark, Kyocera

The global printing industry has experienced robust technological advancements over the past few decades. This has introduced a set of new and digital printers which will enable the high quality, enhanced sharpness, and color intensity. Introduction to laser printer has enabled the bigger printing offsets with higher accuracy, which will drive the global laser printers market. However, higher capital expenditure and significant post-purchase maintenance might stagnate the demand for laser printers. On the other hand, the ability to be used in larger projects or commercial printing will further generate lucrative opportunities over the forecasted period.
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Thermoelectric Generator Market is projected to grow to USD 635 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4%

According to the new market research report "Thermoelectric Generators Market by Application (Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation, Co-Generation), Temperature (<80c, 80- 500c, >500c) Wattage, Type, Material, Vertical, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Thermoelectric Generator Market is projected to grow from USD 406 million in 2021 to USD 635 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2026. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the thermoelectric generator market from 2021 to 2026.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Processed Food Market To See Stunning Growth | Parle Agro, Cargill, ITC

The Latest released survey report on Global Processed Food Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Processed Food manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Nestle, Parle, Sysco Corporation, George Weston, Tyson Foods, Mars, Bunge, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Parle Agro, Cargill, ITC, Amul & Britannia.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Broadcasting Intercom Market Exhibits A Stunning Growth Potentials | RIEDEL, Pro Intercom, Intracom Systems

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Broadcasting Intercom Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Broadcasting Intercom growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Unity Intercom, RIEDEL, Pro Intercom, Intracom Systems, LLC, Bosch Security Systems & Clear-Com LLC.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate in North America region

According to the new market research report "Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market by Product (Unmanned EW Equipment, Unmanned EW Operational Support), Operation, Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned land Vehicles, Unmanned Marine vehicles), Capability, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Unmanned Electronic Warfare market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 685 million in 2021 to USD 847 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value during the forecasted period.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy