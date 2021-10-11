CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental Extend Loyalty Benefits Again, Providing Even Greater Flexibility for Valued Customers

By Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
Webster County Citizen
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Enterprise Holdings' car rental brands are once again extending benefits to its most loyal customers. Members of National Car Rental's Emerald Club Executive and Executive Elite, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car's Enterprise Plus Silver, Gold and Platinum elite tiers whose tier status were set to expire on Feb. 28, 2022, will now be extended through Feb. 28, 2023. In addition, Emerald Club Program Free Days, previously set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021, will now roll over through Dec. 31, 2022.

www.webstercountycitizen.com

