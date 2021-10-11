Searching for local Semolina & Durum

Hi everyone, long time reader, first time poster. I've had excellent experiences with Heartland Mill, both in customer service and in their products, including durum. Their online ordering is not operational at the moment, but a quick phone call will get you the info you need. Most if not all of their products are organic. You can get both berries and ground flour. I was not able to tell if they are using the stone mill for the durum/semolina--they use the stone grinding for their whole wheat products and modified roller-milled for the white. Their prices are very competitive even with shipping included given the quality of the flours and berries. Hope you find something that will work for you!