Agriculture

Searching for local Semolina & Durum

By Makeathe Bread
thefreshloaf.com
 4 days ago

Hi everyone, long time reader, first time poster. I've had excellent experiences with Heartland Mill, both in customer service and in their products, including durum. Their online ordering is not operational at the moment, but a quick phone call will get you the info you need. Most if not all of their products are organic. You can get both berries and ground flour. I was not able to tell if they are using the stone mill for the durum/semolina--they use the stone grinding for their whole wheat products and modified roller-milled for the white. Their prices are very competitive even with shipping included given the quality of the flours and berries. Hope you find something that will work for you!

Flour problem

Either the flour changed, or something else changed. Perhaps the water. Did you move to a new residence? If so, the tap water changed. Does the new home take water from a different source than the previous home? Does the new home have different water filtering/conditioning devices than the previous?
63rd bake. 10/15/2021. 90% WW.

-- A: 9:15 am, mixed 108 g Patel SG WW durum, 81 g H2O, 93 g old dough from previous batch. B: 10:25 am, mixed 252 g BRM SG WW, 189 g H2O. C: 10:31 am, mixed/kneaded-together A + B. 11:35 am: mixed 50 g H2O + 6 g powdered...
Toronto Atta Flour $5 for $20lbs Parliament nofrills

Thanks for letting us know. I was at the No Frills on Bloor, near Huntley yesterday, but I didn't notice this. I wonder if it applies there, too, or only at the Parliament St. store. Thanks again!. happycat. Oct 15 2021 - 9:59am. I think it happens after Diwali in...
Indiana State
62nd bake. 10/12/2021. 87.5% WW.

10/12/2021. 62nd bake/batch. The only changes here, from the previous bake, are a slight increase in the Sharbati, and decreasing the white flour; and I ran out of fresh milk, so I had to use some powdered milk. 326 g bottled spring water. 9 g powdered/instantized fat-free milk, Kroger brand.
The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
Some Hooters servers on TikTok are saying new shorts are too short

A change to the Hooters uniform at some locations has prompted a handful of the restaurant chain's servers to share their concerns on TikTok. In the videos, which have racked up millions of views since popping up on the platform last week, Hooters servers hold up the new black shorts while sharing their thoughts. Some even describe the shorts as more "like underwear."
Popular Nestle snacks were just recalled, so throw them out now

Don't Miss: Amazon's epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won't believe how good they are! The FDA this week announced a food recall involving four Nestlé Professional products due to a potential mislabeling error involving peanuts. The four products in question, which we'll get to in a minute, caused some allergic reactions even though peanuts aren't listed as an ingredient. And seeing as how peanut allergies can sometimes be incredibly serious, and fatal at times, this is certainly a recall worth bringing to your attention. What Nestle products are part of the food recall The items subject to the...
This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
Popular Pigeon Forge restaurant receives low marks for hygiene, insects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular Pigeon Forge restaurant received low marks after the health inspector found issues with cleanliness, insects and hygiene. The eatery did pass its initial inspection but a follow-up inspection was required after a number of critical violations were found. Local Goat New American Restaurant, 2167...
