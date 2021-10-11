CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Head coach Brian Flores is concerned about the state of the Dolphins

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0r7u_0cNm04Us00

Coming off a disheartening defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the vibes for the Miami Dolphins aren’t exactly at their highest point.

Bruce Arians’ team was clearly the more talented going into the game, and they performed well, putting up 45 points on what is supposed to be a solid Dolphins’ defense.

While Dolphins fans’ confidence in the team is waning, Miami’s head coach Brian Flores shared a similar sentiment during his post-game press conference.

“I’m concerned,” Flores said. “We’re out of sync in a lot of ways – run defense, pass defense, pass rush. We’re just a little bit of a step behind, I would say. We gotta make a lot of corrections. A lot of things we’ve gotta address. We’ll do that, and we’ve been doing that. We’ve addressed some things, but we’re not seeing the production on Sundays, and really that all that matters. So, I would say we’re a little bit out of sync.”

Every week the team and their leaders have talked about improving and addressing issues, but that hasn’t really been seen on Sundays. Flores has to get his team motivated and moving in the right direction, or his tenure may be coming to an end in Miami sooner than we all expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xmm8k_0cNm04Us00

Comments / 4

just ME
4d ago

Do you know what is even more scary than Flores running the Miami Dolphins? Our country is being ran by a President that is worse than Flores...

Reply
2
Related
FanSided

Gym Tagovailoa trains at tweets Brian Flores lost the locker room

It felt like things could not get worse for the Miami Dolphins, who are without their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and just got their butts kicked 45-17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, but they somehow got worse. After the beatdown, one in which the greatest quarterback of...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Is Brian Flores Really a ‘Coach Cutter’?

One of the many narratives surrounding the Miami Dolphins is that Brian Flores pulls the strings on his staff far too quickly. Many believe this impatience is part of the reason for the Dolphins’ struggles in 2021. But, when you go over the history and context of the firings, things might not be exactly as they appear.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Spun

Brian Flores Shares Encouraging Update On Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have looked lost without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, going 0-3 since he was injured in Week 2. But Tua was back at practice today after nearly a month out of action, and head coach Brian Flores had a major update on him. Speaking to the media on...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Head Coach Watch: Are Jon Gruden, Urban Meyer, Joe Judge, Brian Flores and more on the hot seat?

We’re rapidly approaching the point of the NFL season where head coaches start getting fired. Bill O’Brien got the axe from the Houston Texans after an 0-4 start in 2020. Washington canned Jay Gruden five games into the 2019 campaign. Hue Jackson lasted a few more weeks in 2018 before getting his walking papers. Which NFL head coaches could be next in 2021?
NFL
The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins Doomsday Meter: Brian Flores’ seat is rapidly heating up

Sitting at just one win on the season, things were bad before Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, after a 28 point loss – another in a string of embarrassing flops – things have gotten significantly worse. No, many of us didn’t expect a win against the defending Super Bowl Champions, however we were hoping for a significantly closer margin of defeat. What we got was Tom Brady slicing and dicing our once vaunted Dolphins defense and turning them into tiny bits of rotting ceviche.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Brian Flores: Hopefully Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to go this week

The Dolphins have lost four consecutive games since starting the season with a win over the Patriots. But it sounds like their starting quarterback may return sooner than later. During his Monday press conference, Miami head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa is making a lot of improvement...
NFL
Yardbarker

Brian Flores October 6 Takeaways

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media. Here were the highlights of that session:. -- One of the big factors involved in the trade of Jakeem Grant was...
NFL
NBC Sports

Brian Flores: There’s a lot of things that are not connecting

Miami’s Week One victory over the Patriots made for a promising start to the season, but things have not continued along a positive track. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured his ribs in a Week Two blowout loss to the Bills, they lost to the Raiders after forcing overtime in Week Three, and gained just 203 yards in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the previously winless Colts. They were down 20-3 early in the fourth quarter, but their late push to make a game of it didn’t lessen head coach Brian Flores’ harsh assessment of his team.
NFL
Janesville Gazette

Flores, Dolphins know that prepping for Brady isn't easy

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores spent 15 years working in New England, which means he spent 15 years working alongside Tom Brady. He saw every trick teams threw at the Patriots in that span, saw how Brady handled every challenge. As such, Flores knows this: The Miami Dolphins...
NFL
NBC Sports

Brian Flores won’t make “wholesale changes” on offense

After Sunday’s loss to the Colts, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said the team was “bad across the board” and that “there’s a lot of things that are not connecting” for the team during their current three-game losing streak. The offense was one of those things during the loss to...
NFL
The Spun

Brian Flores Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins will have their hands full on defense this Sunday, as they’ll be tasked with slowing down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores knows a thing or two about Brady since he spent a decade with him in New England. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll know how to throw the seven-time Super Bowl champion off his game.
NFL
FanSided

Brian Flores has no plans to change the play calling because he likes it

Brian Flores isn’t making many Miami Dolphins fans happy with his bullish decisions on carrying two offensive coordinators and today, he said something fans are going to hate. Speaking to the media a day after the Dolphins got slapped around by the previously winless Indianapolis Colts, Flores had a few...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy