Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Jin Young Ko leads an LPGA event going into the final round. She’s once again right in the mix, this time leading the Cognizant Founders Cup by four shots over others who will look to go low on Sunday. Ko is just one week removed from failing to force a playoff at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, no doubt adding to her fire at Mountain Ridge Country Club this weekend.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO