Frontier, Spirit adding nearly a dozen routes at TPA

routesonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTPA is expecting to add nearly a dozen new flights in the coming months aboard two of the Airport’s ultra-low cost carriers, Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Frontier Airlines announced the launch of five new flights, including service to two previous unserved destinations: Green Bay (GRB) and Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (BMI). The other three flights announced are to New York – LaGuardia (LGA), Rochester, NY (ROC) and Columbus, OH.

www.routesonline.com

caribjournal.com

Spirit Airlines Is Launching a New Nonstop Route to Puerto Rico

It’s long been Puerto Rico’s “Second City,” but the southern city of Ponce is starting to see a wave of new interest from travelers. Now, low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is launching a new nonstop route to Ponce, part of what local tourism officials hope is a continued surge in demand for the destination.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

United Combines Domestic Planning, United Express Under Same Umbrella

United Airlines has promoted VP of network planning and scheduling Ankit Gupta to senior VP of domestic planning and United Express, the brand of United’s regional operations. Additionally, Patrick Quayle, also formerly a VP on United's network planning team, has been promoted to senior VP of international network and alliances....
INDUSTRY
State
New York State
routesonline.com

Flair Hoping To Open Up ‘Non-Existent’ Canada-US Weekend Market

ULCC Flair Airlines is hoping to open up the US short-break market for Canadian travelers by price stimulation. The carrier’s CCO Garth Lund told World Routes 2021 that it would be targeting sunshine destinations such as Florida for regular service. It would also be looking for destinations that attract regular short breaks within the US domestic market but are “off the beaten track” for Canadians.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

United Ramps Up Transatlantic Network For Summer 2022

United Airlines is ramping up transatlantic service during the summer 2022 season, making a play for leisure traffic to Europe. The Chicago-based carrier is adding five new points to its route map, as well as opening flights to five more destinations. The expansion includes a 3X-weekly service to Amman (AMM)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
DALLAS, TX
routesonline.com

COVID Has ‘Changed Everything’ As Airlines Seek Flexibility

ACMI operators have been playing their part in the recovery by giving airlines more options. The coronavirus has “changed everything” in the ACMI market as airlines face up to new challenges and seek flexibility, according to ACC Aviation’s director of leasing Dave Williams. “We see airlines planning in three-month blocks....
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Tampa Sees Room To Grow

Tampa International Airport (TPA) believes significant route opportunities remain both at home and overseas, despite already serving more destinations now than before COVID-19. Breeze now offers 10 destinations from TPA, and Avelo will soon launch the first-ever nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut, which is “a testament to the resilience...
LIFESTYLE
thatssotampa.com

TPA adds new nonstop route to Los Angeles

Tampa International Airport (TPA) continues to connect Tampa to the rest fo the world. The airport announced last week that American Airlines would launch a new nonstop route to the West Coast destination. The best news? The service is daily. That’s right, you can head over to the city of...
TAMPA, FL
routesonline.com

Post-Pandemic Route Planning ‘Needs A Crystal Ball’

Network planning in the immediate wake of COVID-19 will involve “a huge element of gazing at crystal balls,” the CEO of Saudi Arabian LCC Flyadeal has told World Routes 2021. Con Korfiatis said that for many airlines, historical patterns are less relevant. In-market testing of services has become the most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
routesonline.com

British Airways To Relaunch Flights To Cape Town, Cancun

British Airways (BA) plans to restart flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Cape Town (CPT) in South Africa and Cancun (CUN) in Mexico in coming weeks. The carrier is taking advantage of the UK government removing a host of countries from its COVID-19 “red list,” which prevented passengers from those countries from traveling to the UK.
WORLD
fox13news.com

Hundreds left scrambling at TPA as Southwest Airlines cancels flights nationwide

TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of Southwest flights have been canceled nationwide and now many passengers are beginning to question the airline's explanation. At Tampa International Airport, the line at the Southwest ticket counter was long on Sunday morning as hundreds of people attempted to figure out how to get to their destination following their canceled flights.
TAMPA, FL
worldairlinenews.com

Spirit Airlines celebrates first flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport by adding nonstop route to Myrtle Beach

Spirit Airlines’ bright yellow planes touched down at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) for the first time on October 7 as the Airport celebrated the arrival of their new carrier. The airline brought more exciting news with them, announcing the addition of a seasonal, nonstop route to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) starting April 20, 2022.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Spirit Airlines announces new route to South Carolina

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Spirit Airlines, the first new airline at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in 17 years, has started nonstop flights to Florida, and it announced a new route to South Carolina. Spirit’s nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport started on Thursday. Its nonstop...
MANCHESTER, NH

