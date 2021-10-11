Frontier, Spirit adding nearly a dozen routes at TPA
TPA is expecting to add nearly a dozen new flights in the coming months aboard two of the Airport’s ultra-low cost carriers, Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Frontier Airlines announced the launch of five new flights, including service to two previous unserved destinations: Green Bay (GRB) and Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (BMI). The other three flights announced are to New York – LaGuardia (LGA), Rochester, NY (ROC) and Columbus, OH.www.routesonline.com
