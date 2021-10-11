CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville volleyball update: Weiss nips Bastrop, moves into second in district

Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHendrickson keeps winning, Weiss beat Bastrop in a five-set barn-burner, and Pflugerville beat Connally then fell to Elgin as District 18-5A volleyball nears its home stretch. Weiss beat Manor 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 Oct. 5 as Sara Randall had 12 kills and Nadia Junuzovic added eight kills. Aden Britt launched six of the 14 Woves' 14 aces, while freshman Takyla Brown and Britt combined for 31 assists.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pflugerville, TX
Sports
City
Cedar Creek, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Elgin#Wolves#Bear#Tk
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy