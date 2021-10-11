Pflugerville volleyball update: Weiss nips Bastrop, moves into second in district
Hendrickson keeps winning, Weiss beat Bastrop in a five-set barn-burner, and Pflugerville beat Connally then fell to Elgin as District 18-5A volleyball nears its home stretch. Weiss beat Manor 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 Oct. 5 as Sara Randall had 12 kills and Nadia Junuzovic added eight kills. Aden Britt launched six of the 14 Woves' 14 aces, while freshman Takyla Brown and Britt combined for 31 assists.www.statesman.com
Comments / 0