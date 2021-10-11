District 11-5A DI football update: Cedar Park, Georgetown bounce back
The rumors of the Cedar Park’s demise were greatly exaggerated. A week after Timberwolves fell to Hendrickson in a massive upset, they bounced back in a big way with a dominant 45-13 win over a solid Anderson team. Quarterback Josh Pell was laser-focused all night, completing 14-of-19 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns in the victory. Kevin Adams rushed for 71 yards to lead the way on the ground, and the "Black Rain" defense kept talented Trojans running back Colin Page out of the end zone.www.statesman.com
Comments / 0