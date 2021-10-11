Mack Brown PC -- LIVE UPDATES

I've taken a lot of grief this week for suggesting that North Carolina won't have the easiest time beating Florida State on Saturday. And I get it. We've all seen Florida State this year. And we know what North Carolina was supposed to be, and even what it is at home compared to on the road. But ... I mean ... they also should have beaten them last year in Tallahassee! And I have had some fun with the statistic that Mack Brown has yet to beat his alma mater, to be fair to Mack, he's really only faced them on a (relatively) even playing field just once (back in 1997) and in almost all other games, FSU was beating ... well, everyone. Also, UNC has more wins against FSU in its history on the road than at home, which is weird on several levels.

