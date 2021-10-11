CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Mack Brown PC -- LIVE UPDATES

By Greg Barnes
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article* DL Christian Varner (upper) will be out again this week against Miami. RB Caleb Hood (upper) will practice and his status will be TBD. CB Storm Duck (lower) remains week-to-week. * Wellness day on Tuesday to emphasize mental health in the wake of two suicides on campus this weekend....

247sports.com

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mack Brown’s Ridiculous Comment

Following a stunning loss to Florida State on Saturday night, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Tar Heels entered the 2021 college football season with plenty of hype. North Carolina was a top-10 team coming into the season and quarterback Sam Howell was seen as a potential top pick in next year’s NFL draft.
NFL
247Sports

News & Quotes from Mack Brown's Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with reporters for his weekly press conference on Monday morning. Here are our running notes from what Brown said ... * Caleb Hood is expected to practice this week. His availability for Saturday's game is TBD. * Mack cites...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Rock Hill Herald

Can UNC’s Mack Brown finally beat his alma mater?

The News & Observer's C.L. Brown previews the North Carolina Tar Heels football game against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Coach Mack Brown is 0-7 against FSU. What will it take to get a victory this year?
FLORIDA STATE
footballscoop.com

Video: Step inside Mack Brown's new office

I had the opportunity to visit the football facility at North Carolina over the summer with a handful of other high school coaches. During that visit, we learned that UNC, which had just undergone some impressive facility renovations not too long ago, was on the verge of some major additional improvements.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

LOOK: UNC Players Unveil Mack Brown's New Office With Full House Parody

Since the return of Mack Brown in 2018, North Carolina has gone to incredible lengths to make its football facilities more appealing to high school recruits. These much-needed improvements include a new weight room, an updated locker room, and now, a futuristic office for head coach Mack Brown. In a...
NFL
Rock Hill Herald

UNC-Florida State live updates: Mack Brown can’t get his first win over his alma mater

North Carolina coach Mack Brown faces his alma mater as Florida State visits Kenan Stadium for an ACC football matchup in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2 ACC) have never beaten the Seminoles (1-4, 0-1) during Brown’s tenure. He had six losses during his first coaching stint at UNC and last season lost 31-28 in Tallahassee despite being ranked No. 5 in the nation. Carolina is a three touchdown favorite when the game kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown is in Chapel Hill for all the action. Check back here for updates during the game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Daily Advance

Friedman | A few gems from Mack Brown | Opinion

That Mack Brown fella knows a thing or two about football and I’m glad he returned to North Carolina. Readers of my column know I hadn’t forgiven him for leaving UNC in the late 1900s to coach Texas. The Tar Heel football program was on the cusp of something special and I believe in Mack Brown so much, I truly think he would have won as many National Championships at North Carolina as the one he won at Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

Brownlow's GIFs: Mack Brown tries for first-ever win over FSU, plus Duke needs a bounce-back

I've taken a lot of grief this week for suggesting that North Carolina won't have the easiest time beating Florida State on Saturday. And I get it. We've all seen Florida State this year. And we know what North Carolina was supposed to be, and even what it is at home compared to on the road. But ... I mean ... they also should have beaten them last year in Tallahassee! And I have had some fun with the statistic that Mack Brown has yet to beat his alma mater, to be fair to Mack, he's really only faced them on a (relatively) even playing field just once (back in 1997) and in almost all other games, FSU was beating ... well, everyone. Also, UNC has more wins against FSU in its history on the road than at home, which is weird on several levels.
FLORIDA STATE

