Navy engineer arrested for selling submarine secrets hidden in peanut butter sandwich

 4 days ago
What just happened? A navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with trying to sell submarine technology secrets to another country in exchange for cryptocurrency. The FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) arrested Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, Maryland, after the former tried to sell information on the nuclear propulsion system of Virginia-class attack submarines to what he thought was a representative of a foreign government, but was actually an undercover FBI agent.

POLITICO

Maryland husband and wife arrested in nuclear submarine spy case

A Maryland couple were arrested Saturday and accused of trying to sell military secrets to a foreign power. According to the Department of Justice, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in Jefferson County, W. Va., where they were allegedly attempting to sell information about the design of nuclear reactors on American submarines to someone they thought was an agent of another country — but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Couple Arrested by FBI on Espionage-Related Charges, Department of Justice Says

The FBI has arrested a husband and wife from Annapolis on espionage charges, according to an announcement by the Justice Department. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, both of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested in Jefferson County, West Virginia, by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on Saturday, Oct. 9. They will have their initial appearances on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
CBS Baltimore

Leak Of Military Secrets Could Cause ‘Grave Damage’ To U.S., Defense Expert Warns

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Days after the arrests of an Annapolis couple accused of trying to sell military secrets to a foreign intelligence agency, a defense expert is weighing in on the significance of the data at the center of the case. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, 45, are charged with conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data. Each of them could face life in prison if convicted of those charges. The charges stem from what’s described in a federal complaint as a plot to trade sensitive data on U.S. nuclear submarines to...
WVNews

Hearing set Tuesday in Martinsburg, West Virginia, for nuke engineer for Navy & wife accused of trying to sell atomic submarine secrets

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The initial appearance for a Maryland nuclear engineer and his wife accused of trying to sell atomic secrets about America’s Virginia-class submarine reactors is set for Tuesday in Martinsburg. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble will preside in the 11 a.m. hearing for Jonathan and...
The Independent

americanmilitarynews.com

CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Couple Could Face Life In Prison If Convicted Of Espionage Charges

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife could both face life in prison if convicted of espionage charges related to a plot to sell military secrets to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, both of Annapolis, appeared Tuesday in federal court in West Virginia to face charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data in violation of the Atomic Energy Act. The couple were ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending the outcomes of their detention hearings on Friday morning. Each of the charges carries...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

