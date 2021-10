The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus started as an idea for a concert tour that would involve The Stones, the Small Faces and the Who. When that didn’t work out, it turned into a December 11, 1968 event that was filmed over two nights in London for a BBC television broadcast. In addition to the Stones, performers included Jethro Tull, Taj Mahal, Yoko Ono, Marianne Faithfull (who was Mick Jagger’s girlfriend at the time), the Who, and a supergroup billed as the Dirty Mac that consisted of John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell.

