Clemson, SC

Clemson intelligent irrigation system: Increase profits, protect environment

clemson.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis advanced technology will make it much easier and cost-effective for farmers to apply irrigation water and nutrients where, when and in the amount needed to meet crop requirements. Jose Payero, Clemson University irrigation specialist. A team of Clemson University researchers is working to show how Intelligent Water and Nutrient...

news.clemson.edu

