Please Enable JavaScript

Technology

cltampa.com
 4 days ago

www.cltampa.com

The Independent

Local Florida Republicans ‘locked out of finances’ after anti-mask bookkeeper dies of Covid-19

A county-level chapter of the Florida Republican Party is facing financial chaos after its bookkeeper died of Covid-19 – after months of railing against masks mandates and so-called “Faucism”.Gregg Prentice, who served as an accountant for the Hillsborough County GOP, was well-known as an opponent of Covid-19 public health measures, regularly using social media to dismiss the importance of Covid restrictions while questioning the real government motives behind them. He died in Tampa General Hospital last week after contracting a severe case of the virus.After his death, the county party’s executive committee submitted a document to the FEC explaining...
Miami New Times

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID."
orlandoweekly.com

Nikki Fried says Ron DeSantis is 'lying' about COVID-19 numbers in Florida's mask mandate schools

Florida Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried said that Governor Ron DeSantis is 'lying' about the efficacy of mask mandates in Florida public schools. DeSantis barred Florida school districts from requiring mask mandates and has sought to punish noncompliant districts by stripping them of funding. All the while, DeSantis...
NewsBreak
Florida Phoenix

Ms. DeSantis’ cancer diagnosis: Few are willing to discuss the political implications

Quality Journalism for Critical Times How uncomfortable is it to openly wonder what First Lady Casey DeSantis’ breast cancer diagnosis portends for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political future? Enough that aides to each of the three Democrats actively or considering campaigning against the governor’s reelection replied with a firm “no comment” when the Phoenix asked about it on Tuesday. “Politics has […] The post Ms. DeSantis’ cancer diagnosis: Few are willing to discuss the political implications appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Washington Post

In a letter to the editor, a man said his relative ‘is past’ covid and ‘completely immune.’ Then came the twist.

Over the years, Charles Chamberlain has fired off dozens of letters to the editor of his local newspaper, the Tampa Bay Times. The Spring Hill, Fla., man has pontificated on oil prices, Social Security and the influence of money in politics. He has railed against former president Donald Trump’s false election fraud claims and the “cold, calculating and cynical” ethics of herd immunity.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
The Independent

Republican running for governor of Texas in hospital with Covid-19

Allen West, a tea party firebrand who is seeking the Republican nomination in the Texas gubernatorial race, is in the hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr West, a former Republican congressman from Florida, is unvaccinated. His diagnosis on Saturday came days after he attended a crowded political...
