Spongebob Squarepants is now an Xbox Series X

Samurai Shodown returns with a slower, more deliberate fighting game that is accessible enough for new players, while also having the depth of a modern day fighter. Let’s kick this off by being brutally honest: I love fighting games, but I’m absolutely terrible at them. The one I ever got the best at was probably Injustice 2, but even then I was only mediocre. I’ve played plenty of fighting games over the last two decades, but Samurai Shodown was one of the more interesting experiences I’ve had with them. It isn’t the typical fast-paced fighter that most people are probably used to with Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Dragon Ball FighterZ in this day and age. It’s a slow, deliberate game that really rewards those who learn its intricacies.
