Spongebob Squarepants is now an Xbox Series X

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaze, if you will, upon the Xbox Series X. It is a black video game console, with aggressively square edges. Its design connotes “serious video gaming.” This is a video game console for Gamers, if you’ll forgive all the baggage that comes with the word. Now, behold this Xbox Series...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Scarlet Nexus Xbox Series X Review

Anime games tend to focus on the fans of the source material and because of that, the games are usually of mediocre quality. They deliver a solid experience but never try to go beyond what is expected. Scarlet Nexus does more than what is expected of it and delivers something amazing. An extraordinary experience with a varied and tactical combat system with some bland side missions to extend the adventure. Scarlet Nexus is one of Bandai Namco's best games and if you're a fan of anime this is something you don't want to miss out on.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Battlefield 2042 now includes Cross Gen bundle on all digital Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions

EA DICE has decided to include the Cross Gen bundle entitlement on Battlefield 2042 for all digital owners of the game on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. Announcing the news on the EA Answers page, the company offered its reasoning. “We realize that for many, next gen hardware is still hard to come by. We want as many Battlefield fans as possible to start the journey with us on day one, and we want to give those players the peace of mind that their progress carries over if they get a new system this holiday season, or beyond.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Gamers#Smash Bros#Tmnt
cogconnected.com

Hell Let Loose Out Now on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Hell Let Loose is a strategic, 50 vs. 50, squad-based World War 2 first-person shooter, and it is available now on Xbox Series X and PS5 and was already available on PC. If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can get the game as a part of the October free games lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Life is Strange: True Colors now has a 60 FPS option on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

A new update is now available for Life is Strange: True Colors that bumps up the framerate on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Once the update is installed, players on current-gen console will be able to choose between High Resolution and High Performance modes from the options. The former runs the game at 30 FPS with ray tracing, while the latter lowers the resolution and increases the game to 60 FPS.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Xbox Series X Stock Shortage to Continue into 2022

Bad news gamers, the huge Xbox Series X stock shortage isn’t going to end any time soon. See what Phil Spencer said about the lack of next-gen consoles. It probably won’t be news to you that it’s almost impossible to purchase a next-gen console at the moment. In fact, ever...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Xbox Cloud Gaming now runs on Series X hardware

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now fully powered by Xbox Series X hardware. The company told The Verge it recently completed the upgrade, allowing for higher framerates and lower loading times. However, it is yet to fully utilise the hardware to produce 4K streaming, which means players will have...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best horror games for Xbox Series X

If you love horror games, you should be excited about the Xbox Series X. Horror is a gaming genre that particularly benefits from advances in graphics support for lighting, speedy loading times, and extra detail on the screen. If you’re getting chills just thinking about it, we’ve got the list for you: These games are works of excellent horror on the Series X or specifically enhanced for Series X gameplay!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Microsoft xCloud is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware

Xbox’s Cloud Gaming service xCloud is now fully powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware which has led to faster load times and a boost in performance. In a statement shared to The Verge, Microsoft said that "it recently completed the upgrade, which improves both frame rates and game load times for players streaming Xbox games over the web."
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: No Longer Home is Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Discover the magic of every life, and the complex emotions of saying goodbye to an important stage of your life in No Longer Home, out now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. No Longer Home is a slice-of-life story, following Ao and Bo, two queer, non-binary students who’ve recently graduated and are preparing to leave the flat they’ve shared for a year.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Xbox Series X now available through All Access at GameStop

The Xbox Series X is now available at GameStop through Microsoft’s Xbox All Access financing program. The financing provider is ‘PayPlan’ by RBC, and monthly costs are the same, including $39.99 for the Series X and $29.99 per month for the Series S. It’s worth noting that both plans include...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is PS5 and Xbox Series X ready — and now $800 off

You can get a big screen for a big discount thanks to the latest deal from Best Buy. If you want to play the best games for the Xbox Series X and Series on a big screen, Best Buy has a deal worth checking out. The 75-inch Samsung Q80A is down to $1,900, which is close to the lowest price we've ever seen for the TV.
TV SHOWS
gamefreaks365.com

Samurai Shodown Xbox Series X Review

Samurai Shodown returns with a slower, more deliberate fighting game that is accessible enough for new players, while also having the depth of a modern day fighter. Let’s kick this off by being brutally honest: I love fighting games, but I’m absolutely terrible at them. The one I ever got the best at was probably Injustice 2, but even then I was only mediocre. I’ve played plenty of fighting games over the last two decades, but Samurai Shodown was one of the more interesting experiences I’ve had with them. It isn’t the typical fast-paced fighter that most people are probably used to with Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Dragon Ball FighterZ in this day and age. It’s a slow, deliberate game that really rewards those who learn its intricacies.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Quake's free "next-gen" upgrade now available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5

Quake's 25th anniversary enhanced edition, which released for PC and consoles back in August, has just received a free "next-gen" upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The original enhanced edition - which bundles together Quake, its two official expansions, plus two additional expansions by Wolfenstein: The New Order...
VIDEO GAMES

