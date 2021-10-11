CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Forza Horizon 5’ hands-on: A Ford Bronco fever dream in the desert

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has been my motto while playing the preview build of Forza Horizon 5, the latest iteration of Playground Games’ open-world racing series. Horizon is the chill, microdosing cousin of Forza Motorsport, with festival vibes, ridiculous race tracks set in lush environments, and, of course, a virtual garage full of gorgeous vehicles.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Forza Horizon 5 Achievements: Full list, how to unlock, and more

Forza Horizon 5, being an Xbox Game Studios title, of course supports its own suite of Achievements for players to earn and seek out during their playthroughs. As revealed during a Forza Horizon 5 stream, this highly anticipated open-world racing game from Playground Games will feature dozens of Achievements that span every pillar of gameplay, meaning players and Achievements hunters will have plenty of direction for what to attempt next.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Great Scott, Forza Horizon 5 gets the Back to the Future car

Forza Horizon 5 is adding the Back to the Future car - the DeLorean DMC-12 to the first week of the Festival Playlist. Announced via the official Forza Horizon Twitter account, the tweet featured a video of the classic 80s car in action with the caption: "Extremely excited to share that the dream of the '80s, the Delorean DMC-12, will be available in the first week of the Festival Playlist in #ForzaHorizon5."
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

How Forza Horizon 5 can Improve Upon its Predecessors

Last year, Microsoft touted the power of the previously-unreleased Xbox Series X/S with the debut of the next entry in the Forza Motorsport series. At the time, it made sense for the unnumbered title to be the next Forza game, since Forza Horizon 4 released back in 2018 and the Motorsport and Horizon series have traditionally alternated from one release to the next over the past decade. Rumors started to spread of a new Forza Horizon game earlier this year that seemed to have the potential to beat its Motorsport compatriot to the finish line, however, and Microsoft’s E3 showcase back in June confirmed just as much. Forza Horizon 5 will continue to embrace the series’ international aspirations by transporting players to Mexico, with the biggest Horizon map to date that will be 50% bigger than Horizon 4’s Britain. Featuring over 400 vehicles, brand new arcade modes and an astounding presentation, Horizon 5 seems to be on track to be the best entry in the already-acclaimed series, but there are still several hopes we have that could help the newest title improve upon its predecessors.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Forza Horizon 5 Will Feature Seasons With Evolving Map

The creators of Forza Horizon 5 drew inspiration from battle royale games. The map in the new installment of the series will change with each season. Forza Horizon 5 devs have revealed more details about the game;. The new installment will feature seasons similar to those known from the battle...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco#Forza Motorsport#Forza Horizon 5#Corvette Stingray Coupe#Mercedes
gtplanet.net

Forza Horizon 4 Season Change: A Sprinkling of Winter Delight

The UK is waking up to a snow-covered wonderland as a fresh Winter season begins in Forza Horizon 4. Despite the biting cold, players are still determined to grab the latest prizes hidden among the snow. This week sees four-wheel drive at the heart of the prize pool, along with...
VIDEO GAMES
gtplanet.net

Aston Martin Valhalla Coming to Forza Horizon 5 At Launch

Playground Games has announced that Aston Martin’s new Valhalla supercar will be coming to Forza Horizon 5 at launch this coming November. It comes as slightly unexpected news, as the official FH5 website had already posted what looked like a complete — though slightly trimmed — list of Aston Martin models set to land with the game. However a new update to the list today, and subsequent social media post, have confirmed the new-to-series Valhalla as a launch day vehicle.
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

I went on a Forza Horizon 5 road trip and fell in love with Mexico

A road trip through Forza Horizon 5 cemented why this world is worth falling in love with. When I began my Forza Horizon 5 preview, I was aware the experience would come with several completely understandable limitations. Most notably, this meant restricted access to Forza Horizon 5 and its campaign content, along with the inability to save any progress at all — meaning the game was reset every session, or when reaching the end of the allotted story.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cars
Gamespot

Forza Horizon 5 Was Developed In Three Years Instead Of Two, And It Shows

Since its debut in 2012, the Forza Horizon racing series has seen new releases come at a pace of once every two years, releasing on even-numbered years with Forza Motorsport taking the odd years. Microsoft is breaking that tradition with Forza Horizon 5, which comes three years after Forza Horizon 4. The extra year of development gave developer Playground Games more time to focus and refine the already-solid and much-loved formula, and to take things to new heights in a new setting, Mexico, the studio tells GameSpot.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

‘Forza Horizon 5’ is absolutely stoked that you are playing it

From time immemorial, racing games have been the unofficial litmus test of what a new video game console can offer. The Gran Turismo series embodies sleek professionalism. “Mario Kart 8” offers colorful, competitive fun. “Forza Horizon 5,” meanwhile, is a video game incredibly stoked that you’re playing it. It’s glad...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Forza Horizon 5 transformed me into Count Driftula, superstar driver of Mexico

Out here in the real world, I'm known to most as 'Josh'. Yawn; given names are so passé. There's a handful of people in my orbit that have yielded to the assertion that I be known as the 'J-Dawg Supreme'. That's better, but it took precious years of my life to establish and I can't get those back. In Forza Horizon 5, the nicknames come easily and without reservation. To some, I'm 'El Pollo Diablo'. To others, I'm 'The Drift King' of Mexico. I'm 'Bantersaurus Rex' and the 'Dragon'. But the name that sticks? As far as the attendees of this year's Horizon Festival are concerned, I am 'Count Driftula' – the superstar driver with a big reputation, a static face, and a bad haircut, such are the limits of the character creation tools.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Forza Horizon 5 preview: Prettier and more realistic than ever

Forza Horizon 5 might be one of the biggest games on the planet, especially where Xbox is concerned, and it's certainly one of the most eagerly anticipated. The latest installment in the long-running series arrives next month, and there's plenty of reason to be excited about it. For starters, this will be the largest Forza ever in terms of world size, and it'll also offer up a dizzying array of cars, both old and new, to throw across the varied Mexican landscape.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Forza Horizon 5 preview: An arcade racer leans sim, with solid results

La Gran Caldera, Forza Horizon 5’s stratovolcano, takes both the player and the game’s decadelong promise — if you can see it, you can drive to it — to new heights. And it’s not just the postcard views from the summit; the journey up either side gives a good taste of what Playground Games’ latest festival has under the hood.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Forza Horizon 5 is Forza Horizon 4 with cacti instead of hedgerows

You can choose from a large pool of names in Forza Horizon 5. I choose 'Chump' because it reflects the kind of racer I am. Forza Horizon 5 lets you cut corners unpunished and it always gives you about a half a metre leeway with checkpoint flags, on every difficulty variant. I like that. It rewards you with points for virtually everything you do, like scraping against family sedans at high speed, or crushing cacti ('smactus points' they call them, 1,000 per smashed cactus). If you get a little bit of air, you're rewarded for getting "great air." I'm Chump, yes, but according to everyone I meet at the Horizon Festival I'm also a racing car hero, even though I'm playing with Drivatar intelligence in the 'average' zone, with full racing lines to boot.
CARS
IGN

Surprising No One, Forza Horizon 5 Is Awesome - Unlocked 515

It's the busy fall games season and we've got a LOT to talk about, from Forza Horizon 5 preview impressions (spoiler: it's absurdly good) to Back 4 Blood first impressions, the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remasters being real, Ubisoft's latest uninspiring announcement in Ghost Recon Frontline, and more. Plus a special show announcement!
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay in 4K and 60 FPS Charmed the Press

Forza Horizon 5 was tested by selected journalists. The result: a flood of gameplay demonstrations and enthusiastic impressions. There is still some time left until the release of Forza Horizon 5, but if you don't feel like like waiting another month to see the game in action, you have the opportunity to do so now. Not directly, of course. Some footage from the new Forza Horizon, including a video in 4K and 60fps on Performance and Quality settings on Xbox Series X are available on the web (via IGN). You can watch the footage below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy