Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong are the women who will appear on the first five coins of the American Women Quarters Program created by the US Mint. The US Mint is our countries manufacturer of legal tender and coinage. The American Women Quarters program is a four year project that release 5 new quarters over the next four years, starting in 2022 and finishing in 2025. The honoring of these women with this symbolic gesture is a wonderful way to preserve their memory, especially because each of them have influenced American history and culture in an iconic way. It’s also great to see that there is a group of women that represent multiple ethnicities and cultures that are in this country.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO