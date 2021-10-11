CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft announces updates to Smart Pages website builder

By Carolyn Lyden
Searchengineland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February, Microsoft launched Smart Pages, a free website builder service to help small businesses that may not have had websites. This was critical during the pandemic as more businesses were essentially required to be online. However, many SMBs don’t have the know-how or the funds to commission a brand new website. Based on customer feedback, Microsoft announced new features for the Smart Pages service this week.

searchengineland.com

