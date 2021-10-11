Microsoft announces updates to Smart Pages website builder

Sometimes, Microsoft has no choice but to upgrade Windows. Windows Millennium Edition, aka Windows Me, was awful. Its successor, Windows XP, was much better. XP's replacement, Vista, was lousy. Microsoft made us forget about Vista with Windows 7, which to many people — I'm one of them — was the best version of Windows. Microsoft then tried, and failed, to replace it with the dismal Windows 8 and 8.1. Then, the company got it right again with Windows 10. That should have been the end of it.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO