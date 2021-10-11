CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning sign coach Jon Cooper to extension through 2024-25

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Jon Cooper to a three-year extension through the 2024-25 season, rewarding their coach after the team won consecutive Stanley Cup titles. Cooper has been behind the bench with the Lightning since March 2013, and the team has made five appearances in the Eastern Conference Final. It has played in the Stanley Cup Final three times over the past seven seasons. Cooper is the longest tenured coach in the NHL. He has a 383-197-53 record in just over eight seasons with Tampa Bay.

