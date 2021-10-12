CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly public On Holding is following in New Balance’s footsteps, in Baird’s view

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Analysts say On Holding has growth potential and have initiated their coverage with bullish stock ratings

MarketWatch

Rent the Runway seeks to sell more than 17 million shares at $21 apiece in IPO

Fashion rental company Rent the Runway Inc. is seeking to sell more than 17 million shares at $21 apiece, according to an amended initial public offering filing late Monday. The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based company filed for its IPO earlier this month. The company listed losses of $7.44 a share in the six months ended in July, compared with a loss of $7.91 a share in the same period in 2020. Revenue in the first six months of this year fell to $80.2 million, from $88.5 million in the same period a year ago. Rent the Runway plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker RENT, and Goldman Sachs & Co. and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters. Board members include actress, author and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Nike Inc. vice president Melanie Harris.
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
MarketWatch

Online-learning platform Udemy to offer 14.5 million shares in IPO priced at $27 to $29 each

Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
