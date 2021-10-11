Netflix Debuts 'Narcos: Mexico' Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

“When you know where you come from, you can find the peace in your heart.” That’s the thesis behind the upcoming Netflix documentary Found, which follows a trio of three American teenage girls – Chloe, Sadie and Lily – who find each other via the genetic lineage site 23andMe and discover that they are all adopted. With the strength of their newfound bond, they decide to embark on the journey of returning to China – and exploring their origin stories – together. The film’s director (and Chloe’s aunt), Amanda Lipitz (2017’s Step), reached out to the company My China Roots, which specializes...

