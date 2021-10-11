Arena Capacity, Finalizing the Roster, and some Big Contract Extensions

Welcome, my friends, to the first week of the 2021-22 NHL season. You’ve waited long enough for this moment. In three days you’ll get actual meaningful (to the extent that any sporting event can mean anything) regular season hockey and we couldn’t be any more excited if you paid us (technically they already pay us). While the Sens have hit more than one bump in the road to get here, we’ll take whatever version of the team we can get, and I say this with the utmost sincerity: Go Sens Go.