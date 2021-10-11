A-COLD-WALL* x Beats Headphones: Release Information
Samuel Ross' A-COLD-WALL* collaborative hot-streak shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, from footwear to apparel and now audio. Tune in to the ACW Beats Studio3. If you've ever had the idea of building a fully A-COLD-WALL* lifestyle – see Supreme Skittles, beds, clothing, and footwear – Samuel Ross has taken leaps and bounds to make that a possibility in 2021. Through his creative imprint, he's channeled a British working class, brutalist aesthetic onto GENTLEMONSTER, Dr. Martens, and Mackintosh, to name a few.www.highsnobiety.com
