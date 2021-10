If we’ve been proven anything lately, it’s that the less likely the sneaker collaboration, the more chance it has to become a classic. From The Grateful Dead to Ben & Jerry’s, intriguing collaborations have been the bedrock of Nike SB’s recent popularity explosion. That sets the scene nicely for the next in line, then, in the form of the Nike SB Dunk High Unicorn Gundam which drops on October 12. With prospective buyers lining this release up already, you can guarantee your pair by copping early at StockX.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO