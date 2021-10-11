CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Is sneezing a symptom of COVID-19?

By Aaron Kandola
Medical News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSneezing may be the result of COVID-19, although its link to the disease is unclear. However, sneezing is also common in other conditions, such as the flu, a cold, or allergies. Sneezing is the body’s way of expelling an irritant that interacts with the lining of the nose or throat....

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 41

Bobbi Burgess
4d ago

well then I have had COVID all my life, considering I sneeze like crazy every flipping day!! What next??? Breathing is a sign you have it!!??!!??

Reply(2)
13
Guest
4d ago

It can be, but probably will be other things. Early am on awaken, to clear nasal airway at a same number, I sneeze 4times, my daughter 2 times., when inhaled dust, pollen, fumes, anything that irritate the inside of the nose

Reply
12
Crystal Workman-DEsposito
4d ago

fall allergies are hitting so let's use it to incite fear. 🍁🍁🍁🍁🍁🍁🍁🍁

Reply
27
Related
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. Even if you've been vaccinated, it's still possible to contract the coronavirus (although the vast majority of such "breakthrough" cases are mild) and transmit it to others. So how do you determine where to go and what to do? It's a matter of risk assessment, experts say. It's a good idea to mask up in public, indoors or where social distancing isn't possible, even if you're vaccinated. If you have a pre-existing condition, or you live with someone who's more vulnerable to severe disease, you may want to limit your interactions to those that are most safe. These are five places experts say you're most likely to catch COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

New COVID Strain Has Reached the U.S.

Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Sneezing#Covid 19#Sneeze
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Are You Immune After a COVID Infection?

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn't need to be vaccinated against COVID because he'd fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system's vaccination mandate, saying "natural" immunity had given him and millions of others...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

4,493 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19: CDC

More than 4,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in the latest data. As of Sept. 20, at least 4,493 fully vaccinated Americans died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

How to treat COVID-19 at home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For some, avoiding the hospital after a COVID-19 infection often involves stepping into an infusion center. Patients are injected with monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-made proteins that fight infection. “That frees up hospital beds for acute physicians to be able to take care of patients who...
DURHAM, NC
EatThis

95% of COVID Patients Have This in Common, Says Doctor

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I've lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They're unvaccinated. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is slowing, but with only 56% of the population fully vaccinated, our current downturn could turn "up." "That's still way too high," said Dr. Fauci about having 95,000 cases a day; he'd prefer to see less than 10,000. With the nation's 700,000+ COVID deaths top of mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN's State of the Union yesterday. Read on to hear five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You Caught a Delta Infection

Hidden inside the good news about the coronavirus—that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down—is a stark reality: the Delta variant remains "more transmissible" than any COVID variant before it, and 65 million Americans, including small children, are left unvaccinated—and thus vulnerable. "The more we've learned about COVID, we've learned that it not only impacts the lungs, but can impact the nervous system, the cardiovascular system. It can impact the kidneys, impact many systems in our body. This is a serious infection," said the Surgeon General Vivek Murthy just yesterday. With breakthrough infections also a possibility, it behooves us all to stop the symptoms of a Delta infection early. Read on for the key symptoms of the Delta variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

No, Vaccinated People Are Not ‘Just as Likely’ to Spread the Coronavirus as Unvaccinated People

For many fully vaccinated Americans, the Delta surge spoiled what should’ve been a glorious summer. Those who had cast their masks aside months ago were asked to dust them off. Many are still taking no chances. Some have even returned to all the same precautions they took before getting their shots, including avoiding the company of other fully vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy