Whether you plan on camping, living on four wheels, or in the lap of luxury on your Nevada holiday, these places to stay will tick your boxes. Wild and untouched, Great Basin National Park is made for adventure. From skiing in winter, to hiking through ancient bristlecones in summer, there’s plenty to do year-round. For budding spelunkers, the Lehman Caves are an otherworldly underground grotto of dramatic stalactites, while astronomers need only turn their eyes upward at night for some of the clearest constellation views in the country. Whatever you do, these hotels will provide a restful base – bookable on Culture Trip.

NEVADA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO