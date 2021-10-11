CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Meyer Credited With a Pair of the Best Coaching Decisions of Week 5

By John Shipley
 4 days ago
The losses have continued to come for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, with the 0-5 squad finding new ways to lose, even against the mathematical odds.

The Jaguars lost their 20th consecutive game in a 37-19 blowout against a severely banged-up Tennessee Titans on Sunday, a game that at one point the Jaguars trailed 31-13 early in the second-half. But the poor showing at home wasn't the result of conservative actions from the coaching staff, at least not according to EdjSports.

EdjSports.com, the data science and analytics sports firm that owns Football Outsiders, reviews every coaching decision during the season and ranks the best and worst decisions each week based on impact to Game-Winning Chance (GWC). And despite the Jaguars' blowout loss, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer still found himself with two of the five best coaching decisions, per the firm.

The issue, of course, is that this doesn't take into account whether the Jaguars convert on these calls, or what the Jaguars' process is when making said calls. It does show the Jaguars had an aggressive and ultimately smart mindset on fourth-down, but this only adds to the questions of what is wrong with the Jaguars' offense on critical downs.

In short, Meyer and the Jaguars staff deserve credit for making the right decision when it came to whether to go for it on the goal-line. Where they deserve some blame is how they called plays to get those conversions.

The Jaguars did convert one of their two fourth-and-goal plays, resulting in the team's second touchdown -- a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Hollister with 10:01 left in the second quarter. The decision to go for it on fourth down from the Titans one-yard line instead of kicking a field goal resulted in an 4.8% increase in the team's GWC as opposed to kicking a field goal.

This doesn't take into account the Jaguars actually converting the play, which was a well-thrown ball from Lawrence to Hollister in the corner of the end-zone after Hollister got matched up with a linebacker in man coverage. It was the right call to go for it, and things were made even better by the fact the Jaguars converted the call.

But in the end, this wasn't what was labeled the Jaguars' best decision. The touchdown to Hollister was the week's No. 5-ranked call, while the Jaguars' best call came in at No. 3 -- the call to go for it on fourth-and-inches with 10:28 left in the game. This, of course, led to a Carlos Hyde rush that went for negative yards and ultimately doomed the Jaguars' chances.

That fourth-down play has grown a bit infamous over the last 20 hours, even if it was the right call to go for it. Meyer and the Jaguars were given an 5.7% increase in GWC, while the Jaguars would have had a 18.2% GWC and ultimate chance to win the game had they converted the fourth-down.

With this said, it was an obvious call to go for it in that situation. The Jaguars were trailing 31-19 and had just had a touchdown reversed after review. Couple this with the Jaguars' kicking woes (they haven't made a field goal all season long, the only team since 1992 to not do so in the first five weeks), and it was an obvious decision to go for it.

The issue with the call was how the Jaguars actually tried to get that one yard. The Jaguars could have either tried a quarterback sneak with Lawrence, run James Robinson up the middle while he was averaging 8.5 yards per carry, or even attempt another one-yard pass.

Instead, the Jaguars called for a short-yardage run for Carlos Hyde. The run was blown up following a few failed blocks (including a critical one from Jawaan Taylor), and the Jaguars lost several yards and, eventually, the game.

"I just met with Bev (OC Darrell Bevell) and we talked about it. I don't micromanage who's in the game. I should have -- James is running really hard, but so is Carlos. I've got to go find out if something was dinged up with James on that situation," Meyer said after the game.

"And the quarterback sneak, he's not quite comfortable with that yet. We've been practicing that. I know that might sound silly, but when you've never done it, it's something that we need to continue to make that, so you can make that call in that critical situation."

IN THIS ARTICLE
