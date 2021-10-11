CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Five Numbers from the Buccaneers' Week 5 Win Over the Dolphins

By Evan Winter
AllBucs
AllBucs
 4 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shellacked the Miami Dolphins 45-17 on Sunday, so it's logical to expect some pretty intriguing numbers when an NFL team wins in dominant fashion.

Which numbers stood out the most? Let's dive in and find out.

5. 5.2

To say the Bucs were struggling on the ground before Week 4 was putting it lightly at the time. It looked like they finally got things on track against the Patriots, but it would take another solid performance in order to really start thinking the ground game was finding its legs (pun absolutely intended).

Well, that turned out to be the case. The trio of Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones II, and Giovani Bernard combined for 109 rushing yards on 21 carries, which comes out to a robust 5.2 yards per carry on the ground.

It's not like the Bucs just broke one big run off, either. The Bucs running backs regularly gained four, five, six yards on the majority of their carries. It was easily the best performance of the young season.

4. 10.3

The Bucs torched the Dolphins through the air on Sunday. Tom Brady had his best game as a Buccaneer, completing 73.1% of his passes for 412-yards and five touchdowns. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert even got in on the fun, completing all three of his passes for 43 yards. As a result, the Bucs averaged 10.3 yards per passing attempt, which is wild.

To put things into context: The league average is 7.6 yards per pass attempt. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson averages 4.9 yards per pass attempt, which is dead-last in the NFL.

The Bucs essentially averaged a first down every time they threw the ball. It's no wonder they scored 45 points.

3. 72.7

The Bucs were outstanding on 3rd down in this game, converting 72.7% (8/11) of the time on the money down.

This is not only the highest rate in 2021, but it's also the highest rate since Bruce Arians arrived in Tampa Bay. The main reason why the Bucs were so efficient is because they averaged just 3.9 yards to go on seven of the eight third downs they converted (the eighth was awarded thanks to a defensive pass interference call on Eric Rowe). Staying in manageable situations on third down is a credit to a season-low six penalties for 47 yards and the competent ground game that was discussed earlier.

The Bucs offense showed its full potential on Sunday and if it continues to play like it did against the Dolphins, then this type of conversion rate will start to become more of the rule and less of the exception.

2. 41

Per The Athletic's Greg Auman, the Dolphins haven't won in Tampa Bay since 1988, which is currently the longest drought for any team playing the Bucs in Raymond James Stadium.

Miami won't return to Tampa Bay for another eight years. Therefore, the Dolphins' winless streak in Tampa Bay will reach 41 years before they get another crack at beating the Bucs.

Who knows: Tom Brady might still be the quarterback at the ripe age of 52-years-old in 2029.

1. 5

Since 1950, there have been just six instances in which a quarterback that is 40+ years of age has thrown five touchdowns in a single game. Tom Brady now owns four of those occurrences and three of those four occurrences have come with the Bucs. Two of the three have happened during the first five weeks of 2021.

That's it. That's the stat. Do I really need to say anymore?

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#Raymond James Stadium#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Patriots
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
The Phinsider

Five Things I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 5

That looked familiar. I feel like we talked about this. Establish a running game, take more chances deeper down the field earlier in the game, and put our players in the best position to succeed. You know, basics. Alas, it doesn’t seem like Brian Flores’ coaching staff are big Phinsider readers. Maybe I’ll send them a subscription for Christmas.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bucsreport.com

What to Watch For: Dolphins at Buccaneers

Entering week five the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit atop of the NFC South standings at 3-1. Coming off of an emotional Sunday night game against the New England Patriots, the Buccaneers face off against another AFC East team in the Miami Dolphins. Let’s take a look at some things to watch out for on Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Five Biggest Storylines for the Dolphins-Colts Week 4 Matchup

The day after the organization holds a Celebration of Life for legendary coach Don Shula, the Miami Dolphins will look to end a two-game losing streak when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins will bring a 1-2 record into the game after their 31-28 overtime...
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

What's the latest line, over-under for Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Miami Dolphins (1-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) meet for a Week 5 intrastate contest 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Below, we look at the Dolphins vs. Buccaneers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. Miami was held to 203...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in Week 4 win over Dolphins

Week 4 of the NFL season offered another opportunity to track Carson Wentz and the Miami Dolphins as Philadelphia looks to snag three high first-round picks this spring. When the Eagles traded Wentz in the offseason, the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.
NFL
bucsreport.com

DLT’s Doubloons – Buccaneers Run Away From Dolphins

There’s going to be a game where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only flex their muscles in two of the four quarters and it’s going to get them beat. Sunday was not that day, as the Bucs blew the doors off the Miami Dolphins 45-17. What I Liked. Tom F’n Brady.
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
145
Followers
452
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy