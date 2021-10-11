CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Morning After: The Bills' reign on top of AFC has begun but hurdles do exist

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Good morning, Bills Mafia.

No, that wasn’t a dream. That weather delay might’ve messed up a few sleep schedules around western New York but the Buffalo Bills didn’t just beat, they whooped the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

And it’s true and deserves to be said: The Bills (4-1) are, without a doubt, the Super Bowl favorite in the AFC right now.

Not only did the Bills beat their biggest obstacle to get to the big game, the team silenced any doubters that it could’ve had from the first month of the season.

Many of those centered around the defense. Are the Bills actually good on that side of the ball?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not a backup. Kansas City’s offense is amongst the best in the NFL.

They did not look like it against Buffalo.

Turnovers were key in shutting KC’s offense down. The cherry on top was the one from the rookie.

Pass rusher Greg Rousseau was added by the Bills this offseason for this exact game. It’s no secret that Buffalo wanted to improve their defensive line this offseason because of how poorly it had played against the Chiefs in 2020.

Rousseau made his presence felt throughout the game, not just during his impressive interception… but that was a thing of beauty.

Enjoy this “Victory Monday” more than most, Buffalo. It’s deserved, but you know better than anyone that no Super Bowl has ever been handed out in Week 5.

There’s still plenty of time to go and yes, the Bills could be the best team in the AFC and entire NFL.

Let this game keep that in mind for you because while beating Kansas City is massive… look at their recent form.

The Bills can only play the team that’s lined up across from them. But in that sense… KC is a 2-3 football team.

Still a good club, no doubt. But the Chiefs have three losses and all three have come against football teams that, as of now, only have one loss.

The Baltimore Ravens are 3-1 and round out Week 5 on Monday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers, like the Bills, have been a machine in 2021 and also have a 4-1 record thanks to a win over the Chiefs.

Keep in mind: Both the Ravens and Chargers are AFC teams and could also stand in Buffalo’s way en route to a Super Bowl.

And considering their head-to-head losses, the Chiefs might only currently be the fourth-best team in the conference.

Yes, enjoy this Monday, but buckle back up. For once, the Bills aren’t just touting a PR-friendly line after a win. They’re right.

After the game Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, potential MVP quarterback Josh Allen, and others, all said it’s only one win.

Huge, yes. Awesome to see, correct. But… big picture. The Bills have hurdles to clear in the future.

But for now… Being in the driver’s seat is a nice feeling.

USA Today

AFC East standings following Week 5: Bills might be the AFC favorite

The Buffalo Bills extended their lead in the division on Sunday Night Football, defeating the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs 38-20. With a 4-1 record, Sean McDermott’s team looks to be the best team in the conference right now. They will likely run away with AFC East. Week 5...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

