“There Is No Backup Plan”: Can the Threat of a Strike Make Hollywood Live Up to Its Ideals?

Hollywood has long worked under the golden rule in entertainment, the show must go on but at the expense of who and how many? The entertainment industry projects an image that is glitz and glamour but in reality it’s more in line with blood, sweat and tears. The hard work of the many people who comprise the crew for film and television have long been abused under the golden rule but now they are fighting to get rid of it in IATSE solidarity.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO