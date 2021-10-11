CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"There Is No Backup Plan": Can the Threat of a Strike Make Hollywood Live Up to Its Ideals?

By Joy Press
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood’s workers are on the edge of their seats, waiting to hear whether they will be going on a picket line. Eight days ago, 98% of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees members who voted chose to authorize a strike if the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers doesn’t offer them a better deal. With 60,000 IATSE members covered by the movie and TV contracts being negotiated—in jobs like makeup artist and set designer, grip and editor—a walkout could cripple the entertainment industry.

