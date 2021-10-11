CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Legends Of Tomorrow EP Says Dominic Purcell’s Exit Enhances The Show

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent season 6 finale of Legends of Tomorrow saw yet another original member of the Waverider crew fly the roost. Former The Flash guest star Dominic Purcell had been playing Mick Rory/Heatwave on the time-travelling show since its humble, less-quirky beginnings in season 1, but the Australian star has now exited the series as a regular. In episode 6×15 “The Fungus Amongus”, Mick decided to head off into space with alien partner Kayla and their babies.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow gets a new season 7 poster

With less than two weeks to go until DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns for its seventh season, a new poster has been released for the Arrowverse series which you can check out here…. After defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas with...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: "The Need For Speed" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Need For Speed," the October 20th episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and be warned: it's a little spoilery. In the episode, the team is still stuck without a time machine -- which can safely be assumed by nothing beyond last season's finale and the teaser for the upcoming season -- but there's a lot more in here that seems to spoil elements of the season premiere on October 13. Nothing major, but there are little bits about Astra's and Nick's journeys in the second episode which seem to rely on information from the premiere, so if you want to steer clear of that, this is your exit.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Wentworth Miller to Return as Captain Cold in 100th Episode

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will hit its milestone 100th episode in the Arrowverse series' upcoming seventh season and a beloved star is returning for the occasion. According to TVLine, Wentworth Miller will reprise his role as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold for the upcoming episode. The episode, which is directed by series star Caity Lotz, is set to air on Wednesday, October 27th, and will be something of a look back through the eyes of the one member of the Legends who has truly seen it all: Waverider A.I. Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Producer Teases Details For 100th Episode

The upcoming seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will see series star Caity Lotz, now the only remaining cast member who was around for the show's pilot, directing an episode the looks back on the legacy of the series, and features an appearance by Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller), who exited the series in the season one finale back in 2016. The series has changed quite a bit since Miller took his leave, and while he has been back a few times for crossovers, executive producer Phil Klemmer told ComicBook today that the hundredth episode is a rare opportunity to let him enjoy the wild and zany spirit of the current iteration of Legends.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wentworth Miller
Person
Keto Shimizu
Person
Dominic Purcell
Person
Caity Lotz
Cinema Blend

Legends Of Tomorrow Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite To Celebrate Its 100th Episode

With Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 just one week away from premiering (not too long after Season 6 concluded), Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance, is the only cast member left on the show who’s been around since the beginning. As the years have passed, many Waverider crew members have either departed on their own accord or died in battle. One of the people in the latter group is Wentworth Miller’s Leonard Snart, a.k.a. Captain Cold, but word’s come in that we’ll be reuniting with him in Legends of Tomorrow’s 100th episode.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Legends of Tomorrow boss opens up about Prison Break star's exit

Legends of Tomorrow lost another main cast member by the end of its sixth season last month, but this time it was Dominic Purcell, one of the DC show's original team members. His character Mick Rory left the time-travelling team after he became pregnant and grew some egg babies in his head (it's that kind of show), deciding to focus on his family.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Legends of Tomorrow Boss Previews the Team's 'Introspective' Midlife Crisis and Who's Behind the Evil Waverider

The timeline is really not on Legends of Tomorrow‘s side when the CW drama returns for Season 7 on its new night, this Wednesday at 8/7c. For starters, a second, mysterious Waverider blew up the team’s time-ship, leaving them stranded in 1925 without a vessel or their nifty gadgets. (Who’s going to do the cooking now that Gideon’s not around to fabricate all their meals?!) Even more troubling: the heroes’ extended presence in the past could have major consequences on the course of history. Plus, the Legends will also feel the passage of time in a different way, via a “middle-age” crisis...
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Legends of Tomorrow Adds More Returning Guest Stars To 100th Episode

Legends of Tomorrow Adds More Returning Guest Stars To 100th Episode. Earlier this month, word broke that Wentworth Miller’s Captain Cold/Leonard Snart will return to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for the 100th episode. However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Via EW, the producers of Legends of Tomorrow have revealed that several returning guest stars will also be back for the episode.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legends Of Tomorrow#Waverider#The Flash#Australian#Syfy Wire
tvinsider.com

Life’s a Circus in ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 7 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow fires up its Season 7 this week with the team trapped in 1920s Texas following the Waverider’s destruction of, well, the Waverider. Not to give anything away from the season premiere, but Sara (Caity Lotz) and her stranded band of time travelers readily realize why their own ship suddenly appeared from the future to blow up the one they were about to board and skedaddle. And it’s wild.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 1: The Bullet Blondes

After an extra brief hiatus, the Legends are back for Season 7 with Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 1, “The Bullet Blondes.”. Season 7 picks up where Season 6 left off. The Legends are still stranded in 1920s Texas after the Waverider is destroyed by a possible future version of the Waverider.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 2 spoilers: The Hoover plan

Are you curious to learn about Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 2? We’re hoping for an exciting installment that offers up plenty of fun, but also still some mysteries. Remember for a moment here that there are questions aplenty around the Waverider, and also that a number of these characters are all still scrambling for answers.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

The Timeline Is Screwed in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 7.02 Promo

The Timeline Is Screwed in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 7.02 Promo. The craziest crew of time travelers is back on The CW. A few hours ago, Legends of Tomorrow premiered its seventh season and saw the titular heroes stuck in the Roaring Twenties. With the Waverider destroyed, Sara and the others have to focus not to mess up with the timeline. In the wake of an accident, Nate kills none other than J. Edgar Hoover, the first Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While his intentions were good, he completely changed the 20th century.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Eight? Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekhman, Olivia Swann, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, and Amy Pemberton. The series follows a motley group of heroes and villains as they have misadventures across time and space in their stolen Waverider time-ship. In season seven, after saving 1925 Earth from an alien invasion (and getting married), Legends co-captains Sara Lance (Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Macallan) think they and their crew can finally go home and relax. Unfortunately, their time travel ship gets blown up by a second Waverider, leaving the Legends trapped in 1925.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Matt Ryan's New Character on 'Legends of Tomorrow'

After playing Constantine for seven years, Matt Ryan felt it was time to permanently hang up the trench coat. From his own show to the Arrowverse to Legends of Tomorrow, he had an incredible run with this character. And while saying goodbye to our favorite master of the dark arts is hard, we aren't saying goodbye to Matt Ryan. Matt isn't leaving Legends of Tomorrow. He'll be playing a different character, so who is Matt Ryan on Legends of Tomorrow now?
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Money Heist Teaser, Legends Vets Return and More

After a deadly start in Volume 1, Money Heist is upping the ante in the first teaser for the series’ dramatic conclusion. Premiering Friday, Dec. 3 with its final five episodes, Volume 2 marks the end of the heist. But before the action wraps up, the Professor will snap out of his grief-stricken stupor and come up with a plan to save the rest of the Bella Ciao bandits. “In the last few hours, I’ve lost people very dear to me,” the Professor intones in the super-amped clip. “And I won’t let anyone else fall because of this heist.” The teaser also...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy