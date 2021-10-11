CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaiser Permanente workers give union okay to strike

By Ginger Christ
Modern Healthcare
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of a labor union representing 21,000 Kaiser Permanente employees in southern California have voted to allow their bargaining team to call a strike, if needed. The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals' 10-day online vote comes after the union's contract with the integrated health system expired at the end of September. Of the more than 18,000 members who voted, 96.3% voted in favor of authorizing a strike. Voting closed Sunday and the union announced the results Monday.

KATU.com

Union for Kaiser nurses says strike is likely as vote continues

PORTLAND, Ore. – As Kaiser Permanente nurses cast their votes on whether to strike, a union spokesperson says an ‘unprecedented level’ of participation. The union says they should know closer to Monday how the vote went. At this point, however, the spokesperson says it's looking likely those nurses will go on strike.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vote begins on possible strike for Kaiser health care workers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of Kaiser health care workers began voting Monday night on whether to strike. As many as 3,400 workers in Oregon could walk off the job if a strike is approved. Nationally, that number is closer to 50,000 workers across eight states. Kaiser and the nurses' union...
PORTLAND, OR
beckershospitalreview.com

Possible strike looms for 28,000 Kaiser workers in Southern California

Nurses and other healthcare workers have voted to authorize a strike at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California, according to a union news release. The vote covers 21,000 registered nurses, pharmacists, midwives, physical therapists and other healthcare professionals represented by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, as well as 7,000 members of United Steelworkers. It does not mean a strike is scheduled. However, it gives bargaining teams the option of calling a strike. Unions representing the workers would have to provide a 10-day notice before striking.
KATU.com

Union for Kaiser nurses, health professionals vote to authorize strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly 3,400 workers from Kaiser Permanente in Oregon have voted to authorize a strike, union officials said Monday. Union officials say the primary issues that prompted workers to vote to strike relate to lack of adequate staffing. They also say the company isn't offering adequate wage increases from their now-expired contract.
PORTLAND, OR
Denver Post

Kaiser Permanente Colorado nurses union sues for alleged understaffing

A union representing about 2,000 employees of Kaiser Permanente Colorado filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that a lack of staffing was delaying care for patients. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents nurses, pharmacists and other providers who aren’t physicians, alleged “chronic staffing shortages” that put patients at risk. It alleged nurses at an infusion center were overworked and couldn’t adequately monitor chemotherapy patients, and that patients waited days for a response when they called with questions about potentially dangerous symptoms like chest pain.
COLORADO STATE
