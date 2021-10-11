Kaiser Permanente workers give union okay to strike
Members of a labor union representing 21,000 Kaiser Permanente employees in southern California have voted to allow their bargaining team to call a strike, if needed. The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals' 10-day online vote comes after the union's contract with the integrated health system expired at the end of September. Of the more than 18,000 members who voted, 96.3% voted in favor of authorizing a strike. Voting closed Sunday and the union announced the results Monday.www.modernhealthcare.com
