temperature rise after upgrade

My PA220 device stuck at booting state and unable to boot up. State light showing Orange color. Is that hardware failure?. That light will be amber until the system has actually booted. These take a good 15 minutes to boot up after they've been restarted, and longer if it's doing a software upgrade. To really figure out what's going on if it's been longer than that, you need to plug into the console port and see what it's outputting.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO