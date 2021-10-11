Kenneth R. Hensley
Kenneth R. Hensley, 64 of Bucyrus passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. Kenneth was born July 5, 1957, in Bucyrus to the late Stanley and Lillie J. (Carnes) Hensley. He was married July 23, 1977, to Tammy (Emerson) Hensley who preceded him in death on January 11, 2019. He was also preceded in death by daughter Vanessa Cooper; grandson Michael Schuster; 6 infant siblings, and brothers Samuel, John Henry, Clyde, and Freelin Hensley.crawfordcountynow.com
