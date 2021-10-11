CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

One crucial Robert Saleh decision keeps on hurting the Jets

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – The Jets fell 27-20 to the Falcons here on Sunday and now are 1-4. Here are some thoughts and observations from across the pond:. 1. When a team selects a new head coach, the next most important hire is who that coach selects to run the opposite side of the ball from his own expertise. So when the Jets picked Robert Saleh, who was a defensive coordinator, it was critical that he find the right offensive coordinator. In my opinion, a new head coach is better off selecting a veteran coach for that position. There will be enough growing pains for a first-time head coach himself. He should have someone running the other side of the ball with experience. For instance, the Sean McVay hired Wade Phillips as his defensive coordinator when he became the Rams coach and they went to the Super Bowl. Todd Bowles hired Chan Gailey as his offensive coordinator with the Jets and had early success.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Robert Saleh: Refs got critical call against Jets wrong

LONDON — Jets coach Robert Saleh was not happy with a roughing the passer call that extended the Falcons’ first drive on Sunday. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was flagged for what looked like a clean hit on Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan on the initial third down of the game. Instead of the Jets getting off the field after Ryan’s pass fell incomplete on third-and-9, the drive continued and ended up with a Falcons field goal.
NFL
Newsday

'What is he doing?' Robert Saleh screamed. C.J. Mosley was making the right call.

C.J. Mosley did something he wasn’t supposed to do on Sunday, and Robert Saleh is extremely glad he did. Mosley checked out of a defensive call, and Saleh said he never had a linebacker do that in his system before. But Mosley saw something on a third down in the second half against Tennessee, got really demonstrative and changed the call.
NFL
chatsports.com

Robert Saleh provides an update on Denzel Mims’ status for Jets-Titans

Second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims has been the talk of the town throughout the New York Jets’ 2021 season. After catching a 40-yard pass on one of his measly three snaps in the season opener, he was a healthy inactive in each of the next two games. It looks like...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets HC Robert Saleh details plan to replace Marcus Maye

Following an 0-3 start, the Jets learned earlier this week Marcus Maye would be sidelined for the next 3-4 weeks. The talented fifth-year safety is dealing with an ankle injury and may need to miss each of the next three games. The Jets employ reinforcements on the roster though, and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson haters get stern message from Jets coach Robert Saleh

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t exactly gotten off to the greatest start to his NFL career. The team is winless and has scored just 21 points in three games, which doesn’t exactly say much about his performances. However, Jets head coach Robert Saleh still believes that Wilson...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Saleh has surprising comment about Zach Wilson’s struggles

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh subscribes to the notion that rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will learn a lot from the struggles he’s experiencing. Saleh admitted Friday that Wilson has dealt with “every scar you can possibly imagine” through his first three games in the NFL. The head coach maintained, however, that it would be good for Wilson’s long-term development.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets HC Robert Saleh: WR Denzel Mims 'going to get some opportunities' vs. Titans

Mims has appeared in just one game this season, catching one pass for 40 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He has been inactive since. The 2020 second-round pick is getting playing time because of injuries to Elijah Moore (concussion) and Jamison Crowder (groin). The Jets also don't have a whole lot of receiving options behind Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Falcons
The Spun

Robert Saleh Says Jets WR ‘Looking Good’ To Play Sunday

It looks as though New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is set to see his first in-game action of the 2021 season on Sunday. After missing Week 1 on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the past two weeks with a groin injury, Crowder was able to return to practice on Wednesday. The veteran wideout has now logged two straight days of limited practice after not being able to practice all last week.
NFL
JetsCountry

Robert Saleh Provides Update on Severity of Marcus Maye's Ankle Injury

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that veteran safety Marcus Maye was going to miss three-to-four weeks with an ankle injury, a huge blow to a banged up secondary. On Friday, head coach Robert Saleh filled in some of the blanks regarding what exactly happened with Maye's ankle and just how serious the injury is.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

What about Zach Wilson's best performance yet impressed Robert Saleh the most?

Zach Wilson’s first win as an NFL quarterback featured some truly impressive passes. A 54-yard strike to Keelan Cole in the third quarter set the Jets up for the team’s first lead of the 2021 season. Wilson later scrambled out of the pocket and launched a perfectly-timed ball to Corey Davis in the endzone for a 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. That gave the Jets a 24-17 lead. Wilson finished Week 4’s win over the Titans with a career-high 61.76 completion percentage, 297 passing yards, 8.59 yards per completion and a 97.3 quarterback rating.
NFL
USA Today

Robert Saleh goes out of his way to hype up Javelin Guidry: 'He’s been an absolute stud'

Robert Saleh took a moment out of his Wednesday news conference to hype up one of the unsung heroes from the Jets’ Week 4 win over the Titans. He highlighted defensive back Javelin Guidry’s performance as one of the reasons why the Jets have been so successful in the secondary this season, especially last week. Guidry finished third on the team with nine solo tackles, including a shoestring tackle on Derrick Henry, who looked endzone-bound in overtime.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Jets HC Robert Saleh: ‘It’s always better to win’

Robert Saleh notched his first victory as a head coach — a Jets overtime win over the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Nothing like a win in the NFL. Of course, I’ll never be able to experience what it’s like from a playing or coaching standpoint, but from the outside looking in, it’s interesting to see how much a victory could do for an organization.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets HC Robert Saleh addresses Marcus Maye’s legal situation

Marcus Maye is in some hot water from a legal standpoint. The Jets safety was apparently arrested back in February for DUI and faces multiple charges. Maye allegedly crashed into the back of another vehicle while traveling on the Florida Turnpike on the night of Feb. 22 and then departed the crash shite.
NFL
Newsday

Jets coach Robert Saleh talks with safety Marcus Maye about DUI charges

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh met with Marcus Maye this week to discuss his February DUI arrest in Florida. Saleh called it "a really good conversation" and said the Jets are "supporting Marcus." Saleh wouldn’t say whether he previously knew about Maye’s arrest. But it appears he didn’t. Saleh...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Robert Saleh on Jets Locker Room Following First Career Win: 'It's Awesome'

There was no doubt that Robert Saleh was wound up tight on the sidelines as the Jets' overtime win over the Titans unfolded at MetLife Stadium. No doubt that he wanted every call, jumped for joy with his team's successes, agonized with every error. But the Jets reporters have gotten...
NFL
USA Today

Robert Saleh shows support for Marcus Maye after February DUI arrest

Robert Saleh addressed Marcus Maye’s February DUI arrest that came to light earlier this week on Wednesday, voicing support for the Jets’ star safety. Maye was charged with driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanors of DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of a crash in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The arrest was first reported by ESPN. Six weeks after his DUI arrest, Maye was also stopped by police in Orlando, Florida for speeding and driving with a suspended license, according to NorthJersey.com.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy