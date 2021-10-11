Pasco schools add orchestra to student choice options

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Paterson Public Schools have announced a plan to improve the nutrition and quality of meals provided to students. Parents have posted pictures on social media of what students are being served. The complaints have been pouring in since the new school year began. Photos show lunches being served at Paterson Public Schools. (Credit: Darnell Medley-Stokes) The superintendent says the district will hold three meetings with food service administrators and provide training to cafeteria workers. READ MORE:Photos Of Lunches Served At Paterson Schools Show Mystery Meats, Puny Portions “I’m also requiring our food service department to ensure that every student is provided a complete meal. That means they have a protein, a bread, a fruit, a vegetable and milk to make sure every student’s nutritional needs are met,” Superintendent Eileen Shafer said. The Board of Education has also ordered the district to conduct an assessment of its food services program and report the findings.

