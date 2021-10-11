CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco schools add orchestra to student choice options

By Jeffrey S. Solochek, Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago

Sophia Giri has a passion for orchestra that has grown exponentially since she picked up her first bow and set of strings in sixth grade. “The violin really spoke to her,” said Dawn Slagter, the high school freshman’s mom. But when the family tried to get Sophia into a Pasco...

The Center Square

Ohio lawmakers propose school choice for all students

(The Center Square) – Two Ohio lawmakers want to give all Ohio students the option of school choice and create K-12 education competition, which they say would raise the level of public and private education throughout the state. The Ohio Backpack Bill, originally introduced in May and updated with a...
OHIO STATE
CBS New York

Paterson Public Schools Announce Plan To Improve Meal Quality In Response To Viral Photos

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Paterson Public Schools have announced a plan to improve the nutrition and quality of meals provided to students. Parents have posted pictures on social media of what students are being served. The complaints have been pouring in since the new school year began. Photos show lunches being served at Paterson Public Schools. (Credit: Darnell Medley-Stokes) The superintendent says the district will hold three meetings with food service administrators and provide training to cafeteria workers. READ MORE:Photos Of Lunches Served At Paterson Schools Show Mystery Meats, Puny Portions “I’m also requiring our food service department to ensure that every student is provided a complete meal. That means they have a protein, a bread, a fruit, a vegetable and milk to make sure every student’s nutritional needs are met,” Superintendent Eileen Shafer said. The Board of Education has also ordered the district to conduct an assessment of its food services program and report the findings.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS Baltimore

‘I Get Scared To Go To School’: Uptick In Violence In Baltimore County Schools Has Students Fearful & Parents Concerned

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a major uptick in violence in Baltimore County Schools. “I get scared to go to school,” said Baltimore County School student, Ileana Nazario. Videos from Dundalk High School are circulating online showing students fighting each other in the parking lot. “They tackle each other to the ground. They fistfight and bleeding everywhere,” said Nazario. And students like Ileana Nazario say it’s happening across the county. “Kids getting slammed into walls getting slammed into lockers. I just get sick and tired of it. It’s horrible, really horrible,” said Nazario. Wednesday, school leaders met with parents for a virtual town hall hoping to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Houma Courier

Terrebonne public schools adopt 'parent choice' on COVID quarantines; Lafourche mulls option

Parents now have the choice of whether to quarantine children who come into close contact with COVID-19 at a Terrebonne Parish public school. The state Education Department more than a week ago allowed parish school systems to decide whether to adopt the so-called "parent-choice" option or continue enforcing mandatory quarantines for all students determined to have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Mixed reaction to new ‘Parent Choice’ quarantine option in Louisiana schools; Will your child’s school comply with new guidelines?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most parents will now get to decide whether to quarantine their child, after a COVID-19 exposure in school. The Louisiana Department of Education created a “Parent Choice” Quarantine Option. According to LDOE: “If a school system decides to implement the parent choice option, mandatory quarantines...
LOUISIANA STATE
KX News

High School Orchestra Festival returns to Bismarck

The North Dakota Honors Orchestra Festival is returning to Bismarck. Around 194 students from across the state are chosen by their teachers to perform in a concert — but upon arrival, the students only have 24 hours to rehearse. Students are clueless until the conductor reveals to them what they’re even performing. As one director […]
BISMARCK, ND
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco school’s teacher of the year faces disciplinary action

Fivay High School took to Facebook Oct. 6 to celebrate its teacher of the year, special education instructor Brian Borusso, complete with congratulations and balloons. One day earlier, the Pasco County School Board discussed setting a date to review a reprimand of Borusso over accusations he submitted falsified records relating to the special education needs of 10 Fivay students during the past year.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra announces new program for elementary students

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has announced the launch of a new program designed for students in grades 3-5 for the 2021-2022 school year. “MY Song” aims to empower children and provide them with the tools to compose their own music. No prior musical training is required and the program will offer students beginner-friendly personal kits.
ANN ARBOR, MI
localmemphis.com

Shelby County Schools providing mental health support for Cummings K-8 Optional students after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is helping Cummings K-8 Optional Elementary students process and cope after experiencing a shooting between two 13-year-old students. The school system has been holding group and one-on-one sessions for students and has mental health clinicians and counselors available for students. Dr. Angela Hargrave, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
ABC 33/40 News

Masks optional for Hoover City Schools

Hoover City Schools will no longer require face masks while on campus beginning October 7, 2021. The announcement was made in an email sent to parents on Wednesday. Face coverings will still be required while on buses, but will be optional while on campus. According to a news release, school...
HOOVER, AL
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Intersession week options for students

“Mad Science STEAM Break” at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum will be held Oct. 20-22 for students in first through sixth grades. Parents will have the option for morning and afternoon sessions or all-day sessions. Go to https://petroleummuseum.org/steam-break/ for more information. MLK Adventures Fall Break Camp will take place Oct....
MIDLAND, TX
WBTV

Union County School Board votes to keep masks optional for students and staff

‘Yesterday terrified me:’ Garinger High School parents request stronger safety measures, urge students to consider consequences of school violence. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are coming up on their second full month back in the classroom and since then police have responded to multiple fights, and several weapons were found on campus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools Feeling The Impact Of Nationwide Teacher Shortage

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — There is a nationwide teachers shortage and Baltimore County Public Schools is feeling the impact. “They had larger than normal classes when the school year started. It has gotten better,” said Teresa Propst, Parent. Teresa Propst says the demand for virtual learning put a strain on her child’s class earlier this year. “I feel for the teachers. They are doing the best they can and trying to keep themselves safe and the kids,” said Propst. This shortage has been impacting schools in our area for some time. Last month, WJZ interviewed the President of the Maryland State Education Association. “We really...
TOWSON, MD
nbcrightnow.com

Richland School District honors fallen Pasco bus driver with the number 4

RICHALND, WA - Following the tragic death of Richard Lenhart, who was stabbed at Longfellow Elementary in Pasco, the Richland School District bus drivers are using placards with the #4 with a yellow line on their school buses to honor the memory of Lenhart. "They are in memory of Pasco...
PASCO, WA

