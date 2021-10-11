CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC fighter Luis Peña arrested in Broward on charges of domestic violence, battery

By Michelle Marchante, Miami Herald
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Peña was arrested this weekend in Broward County. Peña, 28, was arrested in Deerfield Beach Saturday and charged with one count of battery with intent to cause bodily harm and two counts of domestic-violence battery, according to Broward court records. Peña is being held at the...

