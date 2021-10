Judge Judy is returning to TV with a new court show… and her longtime bailiff has an objection. After wrapping up a 25-year run with the syndicated Judge Judy, Judith Sheindlin is launching Judy Justice, a new court show that will stream weekdays on IMDb TV starting Monday, Nov. 1. But she’s also switching bailiffs, replacing Petri Hawkins Byrd, who served as Judge Judy‘s bailiff for all 25 years, with a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco. And no, it wasn’t Byrd’s choice not to return. “She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the project,” Byrd tells EW.com...

