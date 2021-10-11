CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Nuala Philips
 4 days ago
After working for A-list brands such as Alexander McQueen and Celine, Sonia Carrasco knew she needed to create something of her own, even if it wasn’t clear what it was in the beginning. “It was one of those moments where you just want it all: what you like, what is trendy, what is going to sell well… That was back in 2019, but I think I have found myself now,” she said after presenting her fourth collection.

