Jamie Lynn Spears to release book: 'Strong conviction to share my story'

By Jessica Napoli
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe younger sister of Britney Spears wants to share her truth. Jamie Lynn Spears announced she's releasing a tell-all book titled "Things I Should Have Said" in January 2022. Jamie Lynn revealed the book has been in the works since her daughter, Maddie, had a near-fatal ATV accident in 2017.

Billboard

Britney Spears' Sons Sean & Jayden Are All Grown Up: See New Photos

Britney Spears' two sons she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline -- Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15 -- are all grown up. The teenagers, who rarely appear on social media, were spotted in an Instagram post on Wednesday posing alongside Eddie Morales, CEO of Movision Entertainment and a friend of Federline's.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

Britney Spears Jokes About Releasing a Book After Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Announcement

One day after Jamie Lynn Spears revealed her upcoming memoir, big sister Britney Spears had some words of her own about planning to release a book. The Zoey 101 actress announced Monday that she would be publishing her book, titled Things I Should Have Said, on Jan. 18, 2022, via Worthy Publishing. Under the description of the book on the publisher's official website, it reads, "She spent years escaping into different characters—on All That, Zoey 101, and even in the role as Britney’s kid sister." "I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else," the younger Spears wrote on her Instagram. "I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Britney Spears feels 'abandoned' by her sister Jamie Lynn: source

Britney Spears reportedly continues to struggle with her relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The "Toxic" singer, 39, has seemingly issued some barbs at her sister and the rest of her family on social media amid her fight to end her restrictive conservatorship. Now, a source close to the star claims she feels "totally abandoned" by Jamie Lynn, 30.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
talesbuzz.com

Britney Spears Throws Serious Shade At Sister Jamie Lynn’s New Memoir!

Jamie Lynn Spears keeps finding herself in her big sister’s crosshairs!. Fans have always thought that Britney Spears’ social media was full of hidden messages… but the messages have been getting a lot less hidden lately. Instead, as the tide has begun to turn in her favor in her conservatorship battle, she’s been calling her family out directly on Instagram, and little sis Jamie Lynn has been one of her favorite targets.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Feelings About Whether She Wants Relationship With Mom & Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears is ‘moving in the right direction’ after reported struggles with her mom Lynne and younger sister Jamie Lynn throughout her conservatorship. Britney Spears, 39, celebrated a big win when her dad Jamie Spears was suspended from her conservatorship last week, and now she may eventually try to rebuild a relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, who she’s called out for performing her songs in the past, and possibly her mom Lynne Spears, 66, but is treading lightly. “Britney would eventually like to have a good relationship with her sister, but it’s hard because her sister is close to her mom and talks to her dad,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s hard to get back to family dynamics when this isn’t cleaned up.”
CELEBRITIES
#Mental Health#Atv
GreenwichTime

Jamie Lynn Spears to Cover Life as Child Star, Daughter's Near-Fatal ATV Accident, in New Book

Britney Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, will open up about her struggles with mental health and more in a new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Spears announced that she had completed the book on Instagram, sharing what appears to be the cover as well. The book will be published January 18th, 2022 via Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.
MENTAL HEALTH
107.5 Zoo FM

Jamie Lynn Spears Working On Tell-All Book

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Cardi B officiating a wedding, Jamie Lynn Spears' new book and more, below. Jamie Lynn Spears To Release Tell-All Book. Jamie Lynn Spears...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ETOnline.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Announces New Book 'Things I Should Have Said'

Jamie Lynn Spears is releasing her memoir. The actress, singer and mother of two announced on Monday that she's finally finished writing her book, Things I Should Have Said. Spears took to Instagram to share a look at the book cover -- which features her in an off-white ensemble sitting on a white couch -- and she gleefully exclaimed, "I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!!"
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TMZ.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Announces New Book Amid Britney Conservatorship Case

Jamie Lynn Spears has something to get off her chest -- but prefers that we read about it ... and the timing seems to be anything but coincidental as it relates to her sister. The one-time Nickelodeon child star -- and famous sibling to one Britney Spears -- just announced she's got a new book that's about to hit shelves ... which she calls "Things I Should Have Said." Hmmm, interesting title ... go on.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears had the shadiest response to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' new book

Fans are saying Britney Spears is officially back after the singer threw some serious shade at her sister on Instagram yesterday (13 October). ICYMI, earlier this week Jamie Lynn Spears announced the upcoming release of her autobiography, Things I Should Have Said. In a post on socials about the book, she said: "I know I still have A LOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
CELEBRITIES
Frankfort Times

Jamie Lynn Spears confirms memoir details

Jamie Lynn Spears has changed the title of her memoir. The 'Zoey 101' actress sparked a backlash in July when it was reported she planned to release an autobiography called 'I Must Confess' - which is a lyric from her older sister, Britney Spears' single '...Baby One More Time' - but she has now shared the cover art for the book and revealed it is now titled 'Things I Should Have Said'.
CELEBRITIES
