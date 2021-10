By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When three Pennsylvania colleges merge into one, it’ll be called Pennsylvania Western University. The name, also known as PennWest for short, was announced Thursday. Students and employees at the three universities are now invited to help pick a design. “We need a name that will be clear, distinctive and easy to remember, especially for prospective students and their families,” Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson said in a news release. “We market-tested several options, and PennWest was the name that really stood out.” In July, the Pennsylvania Board of Governors unanimously voted to integrate six institutions into two universities, the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO