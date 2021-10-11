Atlantic Health names Byers to new position of associate chief nurse executive

ATLANTIC- The Iowa Organization for Nursing Leadership (IONL) named Cass Health Chief Nursing Officer Amanda Bireline as the 2021 Outstanding Nurse Executive. “I am grateful for and humbled by this recognition. Never could I claim success alone, though. This award belongs as much to our Cass Health team as it belongs to me. I am forever grateful to the people who have put a little faith in me along the way and allowed me to join them in their journey to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Bireline.

