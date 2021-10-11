CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Health names Byers to new position of associate chief nurse executive

By ROI-NJ Staff
roi-nj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOphelia Byers has been named associate chief nurse executive of Atlantic Health System and chief nursing officer for Overlook Medical Center, Atlantic Health announced Monday. Byers, who has more than 20 years of experience in clinical care and nursing leadership, comes to Atlantic Health System from New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, where she most recently served as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

Education
