The Romper People’s Choice Iris Award Finalists Are Here
Last week, we asked you to nominate your favorite parenting content creator for a Romper People's Choice Iris Award, to be presented later this week at the virtual Mom 2.0 Summit, and the people have spoken! We’re proud to be presenting this award, because we know how much it means to find the voices in the world who seem to speak right to you. We're so excited to announce the seven finalists (drum roll please!) ...www.romper.com
Comments / 0