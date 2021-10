We had beautiful weather around northern California on Friday with sunshine and more warmth. Saturday will also be fantastic, so get out and enjoy it! A welcome change to our very dry weather pattern is coming soon. A ridge of high pressure brought plentiful sunshine and a pleasant warming of our weather today, but that fairly sky will lead to another cooler than average night. We will have a mostly clear and cool to chilly night. Lows will range from the 20s and 30s in the mountains to the 40s and 50s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer, and also slightly warmer than average. Highs will range from the lower 60s and 70s in the mountains and foothills to the lower and mid 80s in the valley.

