CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: 10 Things You Wouldn’t Have Without Native Americans

By Bilal Morris
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indigenous Peoples’ Day finally allows us to highlight Native Americans and their contributions to American society. October 8, 2021, Joe Biden became the first president to acknowledge the holiday declaring it a national holiday, which we now celebrate on October 11. In a proclamation Biden said, “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.”

thebeatdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox News called out for segment suggesting Native Americans are addicted to government help

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...
U.S. POLITICS
DFW Community News

Indigenous Peoples Day 2021

South America accounts for approximately one eighth of Earth’s landmasses and it is one of the most diverse regions of the world, populated by many different nationalities, language groups, environments, and religions. Some of the ancient inhabitants of South America predate the better-known empires of Central America; people may have lived in the Andean region as early as 3500 B.C.E. With its enormous mountains, valleys, deserts, and coasts, countless peoples have passed through these rich lands—the Nazca, Paracas, Wari, and Moche cultures to name a few. While numerous civilizations blossomed and deteriorated over a period of several thousand years, the European conquest of the Americas caused an unprecedented level of death due to disease and what we would now term genocide.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KVCR NEWS

Local Native Tribes Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

The first documented celebration of the day took place in Berkeley, California, on the 500th anniversary of Columbus's first voyage. Kate Anderson is the Director of Public Relations for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. She said, "You know Native Americans people still live today and through the years, for whatever reason, especially in textbooks and history classes, oftentimes people learn about Native American people as a thing of the past."
BERKELEY, CA
KVAL

Americans celebrate competing Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day holidays

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — America is celebrating two holidays Monday — one recognizing Columbus Day and the other recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day. The shared holiday has become a source of controversy. While some advocates say Christopher Columbus should be honored for his discovery of the New World and his Italian heritage, others associate him with the genocide of Native Americans and say Indigenous people deserve to be celebrated instead.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#American Indians#Indigenous Americans#Indigenous Peoples#Nation#The Federal Government#Tribal Nations#Usda#Irish#The U S Democracy#Inca#Mayan#Aztec#Iroquois Confederacy#Alaska Natives#Native Hawaiians
Chicago Tribune

Activists rally to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day. Italian American group doesn’t want ‘one-sided narrative.’

Over 50 people gathered in protest and celebration Monday morning on the Far North Side as politicians and activists spoke to denounce Columbus Day and lift up Indigenous Peoples Day in what some called an act of reconciliation and healing. State Rep. Delia Ramirez, one of the speakers at the rally and a member of the Indigenous Peoples Day Coalition, announced the reintroduction of a bill ...
CHICAGO, IL
Marconews.com

Southwest cancellations, Indigenous Peoples Day, Boston Marathon: 5 things you need to know Monday

US celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day. A growing number of cities are replacing Columbus Day — celebrated Monday — with Indigenous Peoples Day. President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples. Monday is also Columbus Day, which commemorates the arrival of the Italian explorer to North America in 1492. Native American groups say the holiday embraces Western colonialism and pays tribute to a man who promoted the trans-Atlantic slave trade and is responsible for the genocide of indigenous people, while some Italian Americans see the move to scrap the holiday as an affront to their ethnic heritage.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
Salt Lake Tribune

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, native Utahns call for recognition

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is Oct. 11, and many Indigenous people know there is still much reconciliation work for Utahns to do to understand the Indigenous experience across the eight sovereign nations in the state. This includes eliminating Columbus Day as a holiday. While the progressive pockets of Salt Lake City...
UTAH STATE
Tahlequah Daily Press

NATIVE PRIDE: Indigenous students, others let world know they're 'still here' during NSU's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration

A celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day was held at Northeastern State University Monday, when Native students, storytellers, filmmakers and more gathered to commemorate their histories and cultures – and letting the community and world know they are “still here.”. For years, the second Monday of October was dedicated to Columbus...
SOCIETY
Virginia Mercury

Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite

By Elisa J. Sobo, San Diego State University; and Michael Lambert and Valerie Lambert, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Many events these days begin with land acknowledgments: earnest statements acknowledging that activities are taking place, or institutions, businesses and even homes are built, on land previously owned by Indigenous peoples. And many organizations […] The post Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
SOCIETY
The Independent

MIT grapples with early leader's stance on Native Americans

As the third president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Francis Amasa Walker helped usher the school into national prominence in the late 1800s.But another part of his legacy has received renewed attention amid the nation's reckoning with racial justice: his role in shaping the nation’s hardline policies toward Native Americans as a former head of the U.S. office of Indian Affairs and author of “The Indian Question,” a treatise that justified forcibly removing tribes from their lands and confining them to remote reservations.MIT is now grappling with calls from Native American students and others to strip Walker's name...
COLLEGES
97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

 https://thebeatdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy