All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last winter, my friend and downstairs neighbor Celeste decided to move out of her ground floor apartment, which she had shared with her husband for the last 9 years. My studio had a pair of skinny windows that faced onto a noisy gas station and body shop, but Celeste’s unit received bright southeastern sun and opened directly into a secret garden. I called my landlord, signed the paperwork, and waited to move downstairs.

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO